Get a VPN for college or university

Summer is over and students are gearing up to head back to school and a number of retailers are offering some great deals on back to school tech . Though it’s easy to access the Internet all over campus, some of your favorite sites and services may be blocked by your university. By using a VPN to connect to the Internet, you can bypass these network blocks and surf the web freely with privacy and improved security.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are some of the best deals we found for bypassing network restrictions and blocks:

1. ExpressVPN - Just $99.95 for 15 months

ExpressVPN has 1,000+ servers across 136 locations with support for up to three simultaneous devices. This VPN also offers a wide range of tailored native clients for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and even BlackBerry. The company also provides a kill switch in case the service goes down as well as full P2P support.

2. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This VPN offers excellent download speeds and the company keeps no logs on its users which gives you total privacy online. IPVanish has 700 servers across 60+ locations with more than 40,000 shared IPs as well as support for up to five devices. New customers can even get 57% Off when you sign up today.

3. Windscribe - 1 year for only $45

Windscribe sets itself apart from other VPN providers by giving users who sign up for its commercial plan unlimited connections. This VPN offers native clients for Windows, Mac and iOS with an Android app currently in development. Windscribe also has a free plan available as well as an offer where new customers can get 50% off its regular and yearly price.