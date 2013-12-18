Year in tech 2013: Best gear of the year

1/24
Google Nexus 5

Google Nexus 5

Built by LG, this is the first smartphone to arrive with the new KitKat OS. A simple but powerful device with an eight-meg camera, it offers the best of Google at a great price.

From £299 | Google

2/24
Apple iPhone 5S

Apple iPhone 5S

On the inside there's a new A7 processor and M7 coprocessor whirring away, but it's that fingerprint sensor on the Home button that will elicit jealous glances.

From £549 | Apple

3/24
HTC One

HTC One

A thing of beauty inside and out, the aluminium clad One won three T3 Awards – Design, Phone and Gadget of the Year. Acclaim didn't convert into big sales, though.

£490 | HTC

4/24
Focal Spirit One

Focal Spirit One

Focal brought its speaker know-how to the headphone market this year. The result was fantastic, with the Spirit Ones delivering punchy sound, perfect for pop.

£199 | Focal

5/24
Samsung UE46F8000

Samsung UE46F8000

Easily the skinniest 46-inch telly around, Samsung's set also has the best image quality. Includes gesture control and facial recognition tech, too. A real smart TV.

£1,800 | Samsung

6/24
Canon IXUS 225 HS

Canon IXUS 225 HS

Affordable, pocketable, but with no compromise on quality. The 255HS produces spotless 12-meg shots, captures 1080p video and shares it all via its built-in Wi-Fi.

£199 | Canon

7/24
Philips Fidelio S2

Philips Fidelio S2

In-ear headphones can be just as stylish and snug as cans. These buds aren't cheap, but the sound quality, with real bass thump, makes a little expense worthwhile.

£130 | Philips

8/24
Jawbone Jambox Mini

Jawbone Jambox Mini

Small, bright and able to make a right old racket, this is the best travel speaker you can buy. Stream tunes via Bluetooth with minimum fuss, maximum sound.

£150 | Jawbone

9/24
Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display

Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display

Not just a five-star tablet, but T3's favourite tablet. The little iPad that can has been given a proper Retina Display and iPad Air-matching specs.

From £319 | Apple

10/24
Apple iPad Air

Apple iPad Air

It's the full-sized iPad Air with the slimmed down look. That 9.7-inch Retina Display looks stunning and despite its reduced heft you still get a full, ten-hour battery life.

From £399 | Apple

11/24
Canon EOS 700D

Canon EOS 700D

The 18-megapixel APS-C sensor delivers effortlessly good shots and the controls are easy to master. A brilliant DSLR for newcomers to “proper photography”.

£750 | Canon

12/24
Sony SLT-A58

Sony SLT-A58

A 20.1-meg sensor that captures incredible detail in all but the darkest of lighting. It's also very accomplished at video and boasts an OLED viewfinder. Nice touch.

£449 | Sony

13/24
Samsung NX300

Samsung NX300

The thoroughly modern Wi-Fi-connected cam with DSLR-like performance, thanks to a large 20.3-megapixel APS-C sensor. It can share snaps instantly.

£600 | Samsung

14/24
Olympus Stylus SP-820UZ

Olympus Stylus SP-820UZ

Oustanding image quality, a 40x optical zoom for capturing detail and a wide-angle lens for great sweeping shots. Amazing value for money.

£200 | Olympus

15/24
Apple Macbook Air

Apple Macbook Air

2013's upgrade was nothing revolutionary, but the addition of Intel's Haswell processor and a 256GB SSD mean it's safely able to retain its five-star standing.

From £849 | Apple

16/24
Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100

Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100

Standing out in 2013's sea of wireless speakers, this offered class audio and more connectivity than most – Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

£329 | Cambridge Audio

17/24
Denon Ceol Piccolo

Denon Ceol Piccolo

The Piccolo ditched its CD player and ushering in the digital age, playing nicely with Spotify, Last.fm, Airplay, NAS drives and more. The sound quality? Reliably superb.

£260 | Denon

18/24
Sennheiser Momentum

Sennheiser Momentum

These stylish cans offer a warm, bassy sound that suits all musical genres and a plush comfortable fit that's perfect for the daily commute.

£170 | Sennheiser

19/24
KEF M500

KEF M500

Another classic hi-fi brand entering the headphone fray, with a mix of accomplished audio, high-end materials and restrained design. Predictably high price.

£250 | KEF

20/24
Sky+ HD 2TB

Sky+ HD 2TB

Enough space to fit 350 hours of HD recordings. How you'll find time to watch that and the fast growing selection of on-demand content on offer is anyone's guess.

£180 with Sky subscription | Sky

21/24
Onkyo TX-NR515

Onkyo TX-NR515

A do-it-all AV receiver, with plug and play DLNA, internet radio, plus Spotify and Last.fm compatibility out of the box. It'll even upscale video to 4K resolution.

£350 | Onkyo

22/24
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Still the best ereader. The display's more responsive than ever, the built-in reading light is still essential and Amazon's ebook store unrivalled.

£109 | Amazon

23/24
Panasonic TX-P60ZT65

Panasonic TX-P60ZT65

Extremely fine detail, punchy dynamics and vibrant hues, plus the My Home Screen interface makes the shows and apps you like easy to find.

£3,650 | Panasonic

24/24
Sony BDP-S790

Sony BDP-S790

A 4K-ready Blu-ray deck at a decent price. No 4K content, you say? Not to fear, this will upscale all of your existing discs, plus its vast repository of on-demand web content.

£189 | Sony

