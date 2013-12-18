Year in tech 2013: Best gear of the year

1/24
Google Nexus 5
Built by LG, this is the first smartphone to arrive with the new KitKat OS. A simple but powerful device with an eight-meg camera, it offers the best of Google at a great price.
From £299 | Google
Apple iPhone 5S
On the inside there's a new A7 processor and M7 coprocessor whirring away, but it's that fingerprint sensor on the Home button that will elicit jealous glances.
From £549 | Apple
Focal Spirit One
Focal brought its speaker know-how to the headphone market this year. The result was fantastic, with the Spirit Ones delivering punchy sound, perfect for pop.
£199 | Focal
Samsung UE46F8000
Easily the skinniest 46-inch telly around, Samsung's set also has the best image quality. Includes gesture control and facial recognition tech, too. A real smart TV.
£1,800 | Samsung
Canon IXUS 225 HS
Affordable, pocketable, but with no compromise on quality. The 255HS produces spotless 12-meg shots, captures 1080p video and shares it all via its built-in Wi-Fi.
£199 | Canon
Philips Fidelio S2
In-ear headphones can be just as stylish and snug as cans. These buds aren't cheap, but the sound quality, with real bass thump, makes a little expense worthwhile.
£130 | Philips
Jawbone Jambox Mini
Small, bright and able to make a right old racket, this is the best travel speaker you can buy. Stream tunes via Bluetooth with minimum fuss, maximum sound.
£150 | Jawbone
Apple iPad Mini with Retina Display
Not just a five-star tablet, but T3's favourite tablet. The little iPad that can has been given a proper Retina Display and iPad Air-matching specs.
From £319 | Apple
Apple iPad Air
It's the full-sized iPad Air with the slimmed down look. That 9.7-inch Retina Display looks stunning and despite its reduced heft you still get a full, ten-hour battery life.
From £399 | Apple
Canon EOS 700D
The 18-megapixel APS-C sensor delivers effortlessly good shots and the controls are easy to master. A brilliant DSLR for newcomers to “proper photography”.
£750 | Canon
Sony SLT-A58
A 20.1-meg sensor that captures incredible detail in all but the darkest of lighting. It's also very accomplished at video and boasts an OLED viewfinder. Nice touch.
£449 | Sony
Samsung NX300
The thoroughly modern Wi-Fi-connected cam with DSLR-like performance, thanks to a large 20.3-megapixel APS-C sensor. It can share snaps instantly.
£600 | Samsung
Olympus Stylus SP-820UZ
Oustanding image quality, a 40x optical zoom for capturing detail and a wide-angle lens for great sweeping shots. Amazing value for money.
£200 | Olympus
Apple Macbook Air
2013's upgrade was nothing revolutionary, but the addition of Intel's Haswell processor and a 256GB SSD mean it's safely able to retain its five-star standing.
From £849 | Apple
Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100
Standing out in 2013's sea of wireless speakers, this offered class audio and more connectivity than most – Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
£329 | Cambridge Audio
Denon Ceol Piccolo
The Piccolo ditched its CD player and ushering in the digital age, playing nicely with Spotify, Last.fm, Airplay, NAS drives and more. The sound quality? Reliably superb.
£260 | Denon
Sennheiser Momentum
These stylish cans offer a warm, bassy sound that suits all musical genres and a plush comfortable fit that's perfect for the daily commute.
£170 | Sennheiser
KEF M500
Another classic hi-fi brand entering the headphone fray, with a mix of accomplished audio, high-end materials and restrained design. Predictably high price.
£250 | KEF
Sky+ HD 2TB
Enough space to fit 350 hours of HD recordings. How you'll find time to watch that and the fast growing selection of on-demand content on offer is anyone's guess.
£180 with Sky subscription | Sky
Onkyo TX-NR515
A do-it-all AV receiver, with plug and play DLNA, internet radio, plus Spotify and Last.fm compatibility out of the box. It'll even upscale video to 4K resolution.
£350 | Onkyo
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Still the best ereader. The display's more responsive than ever, the built-in reading light is still essential and Amazon's ebook store unrivalled.
£109 | Amazon
Panasonic TX-P60ZT65
Extremely fine detail, punchy dynamics and vibrant hues, plus the My Home Screen interface makes the shows and apps you like easy to find.
£3,650 | Panasonic
Sony BDP-S790
A 4K-ready Blu-ray deck at a decent price. No 4K content, you say? Not to fear, this will upscale all of your existing discs, plus its vast repository of on-demand web content.
£189 | Sony