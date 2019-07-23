Best Nextbase Dash Cam: which Nextbase dash cam should you choose?

Whether you’re a nervous driver, have to dice with death on a badly-lit country lane, or have just passed your driving test, a dash cam may make you feel safer, and using one could even save you money on your car insurance.

Nextbase, the UK's leading dash cam maker, has recently launched its "Series 2" generation of dash cams, with devices to suit most budgets, offering a number of high-tech features, including Alexa built-in, Emergency SOS and Bluetooth 4.2.

The model you choose will probably come down to features and price, with Alexa and other new features available on its latest and most expensive models. But with the base dash cam costing just £49, there’s something for everyone, including occasional drivers who only want to make use of one once in a blue moon.

We’ve picked out the range’s best dash cam USPs to help you make a speedy decision.

1. Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam The best dash cam from Nextbase Specifications Resolution: 1440 @ 30fps Alexa: Yes Emergency SOS: Yes Connectivity: QuickLink Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2 Screen: 3” HD IPS Touch screen Reasons to buy + All the latest features + Large, HD touch-screen + ND filter Reasons to avoid - The most expensive $259.99 View at Best Buy

If you’re a gadget junkie who likes the latest toys, you’ll want to pick up the 522GW. It boasts all the newest safety features with Alexa built in and has the largest, clearest screen in the range. The dash cam records 1440p HD resolution video at 30 fps, has an in-built polarising filter that’s reducing windscreen reflection, and wide 140° viewing angle.

There’s Emergency SOS to help you out in a jam and Intelligent Parking Mode so you’ll know who’s scratched your car in the supermarket car park. Plus, you can easily share your videos from your Dash Cam to your smartphone with AutoSync. The all-singing-all-dancing maxi model is the priciest in the range at £149, but you get a lot of features for your money.

2. Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam The best-value high tech offering Specifications Resolution: 1440 @ 30fps Alexa: Yes Emergency SOS: Yes Connectivity: QuickLink Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2 Screen: 2.5” HD IPS Touch screen Reasons to buy + All the top features + More compact and more affordable than the 522GW Reasons to avoid - Smaller screen - No built-in polarising filter $229.98 View at Amazon

If you want a compact but high tech dash cam, the 422GW will do the trick. It’s the first 1440p Dash Cam with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, find parking, control smart home devices and talk directly to your dash cam whenever you want as well as make calls and message on the move.

There’s also safety features such as Emergency SOS, which will alert the emergency services to your location in the event of an accident. Then there’s Intelligent Parking Mode that records any bump or physical movement on the vehicle when left unattended.

The 422GW is more compact than the 522GW, with a 2.5-inch HD touch screen, but some may find this a little small. However, it offers an almost identical spec for £129, making it more affordable and arguably the best value high-tech dash cam in the range.

3. Nextbase 322GW Dash Cam The most affordable option to get Emergency SOS Specifications Resolution: 1080p HD @ 60fps Alexa: No Emergency SOS: Yes Connectivity: QuickLink Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.2 Screen: 2.5” HD IPS Touch screen Reasons to buy + Good safety features + Less than £100 Reasons to avoid - No Alexa $169.98 View at Amazon

The 322GW doesn’t come with Alexa, but if you’re not bothered about talking to your dash cam, this is a cracking buy. The model was the first in the range to provide Emergency SOS, which alerts the emergency services to your location in the event of an accident and sends on medical data. It also boasts a 2.5” 1080p HD touch screen for menu selection and playback if you don’t fancy syncing it with your computer or phone.

The Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams (322GW and up) use two satellite systems to give the most accurate and reliable GPS fix, and they refresh at 10HZ. This means that every second the Dash Cam captures 10 data readings, ensuring that the trace shown on Google Maps is accurate and smooth. By having such a high refresh rate the GPS system also captures very accurate speed and acceleration data, which is shown in MyNextbase Player and can be critical in the event of an incident, making this £99 dash cam a great midrange option.

4. Nextbase 222 Dash Cam A no-fuss option with a simple mount Specifications Resolution: 1080p HD @ 30fps Alexa: No Emergency SOS: No Connectivity: None Screen: 2.5” HD IPS screen Reasons to buy + HD resolution + Easy mount Reasons to avoid - Fewer features $109.98 View at Amazon

The Nextbase 222 is a no-fuss option for people who want a dash cam that works hard but is no-frills. It offers 720p or 1080p HD recording at 30 fps, 140° viewing angle, and has a 2.5-inch screen.

But its main USP is that it comes with a Click&Go PRO mount for easier connection, similar to the more expensive models. The power cable can be installed directly into the mount so it can be wireless.

However, this model doesn’t come with extra features such as Emergency SOS (although it does include Intelligent Parking Mode,) making it one for drivers who only want to use it occasionally or like their technology to only do the essentials. But at just £69, you wouldn’t expect it to do any more.

5. Nextbase 122 Dash Cam The most affordable in the range Specifications Resolution: 720p @ 30fps Alexa: No Emergency SOS: No Connectivity: None Screen: 2” LED screen Reasons to buy + The price + Easy mount Reasons to avoid - Few exciting features - 720p recording $79.98 View at Amazon

The 122 is Next Base’s entry level dash cam, with 720p HD recording at 30fps, which although less impressive than the more expensive iterations in the range, will get the job done. It’s dinkier than the others in the family too, with a 2-inch screen, which may be a positive or negative depending on your personal preference for compact gadgets.

While it lacks most flashy features, the 122 does come with Intelligent Parking Mode to record any bump or physical movement of your vehicle when you’re not in it, as well as a Click&Go PRO mount for easy installation. But perhaps most compelling is the price, because the 122 will fulfil all your dash cam needs for just £49.

