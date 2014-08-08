Best MP3 Players: Apple iPod Touch alternatives

Previous Next 2/12

Cowon X9

Packing 110 hours battery life…yes, you read that correct, 110 hours of battery life, this device is great if you're planning on being away from a mains socket for a large amount of time. As it's from Cowon you know the sound quality is going to be top-notch, with the JetEffect engine giving you highly realistic sound, being aided further by the included high-quality earphones. There's a myriad of EQ settings and presets so tuning this system to suit your own tastes shouldn't take too long.

