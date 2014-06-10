Best ice trekking equipment to buy in 2014

Previous Next 1/8

Grivel Air Tech Crampons

Although an essential prerequisite to ice trekking, walking boots alone are not going to offer much purchase when it's as slippery as a wet bar of soap. Strap a pair of these trek-friendly walking crampons over the soles of your boots and you won't end up in a mishaps compilation on YouTube.

The 12-point Air Tech's shorter spikes are ideal for walking on semi-rigid ice and snow yet offer ample grip when faced with tricky hard-packed ice shelfs. Available in three different bindings – New Classic (strap on), Newmatic (semi step-in) and the intriguingly-named Crampomatic (step in) – they're easy to fit and remove without the need for any tools. Best not test them out on your new oak flooring, mind.

£120 | Needle Sports