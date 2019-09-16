Best gaming mouse 2019: the best gaming mice available today

You're after the best gaming mouse of 2019, and we can certainly help: this definitive T3 guide has been carefully curated to help you find the ideal gaming mouse for you – we've got all the price points, styles, and usage scenarios covered so you can find something you like.

Whether you're after a top multi-purpose gaming mouse, or one that specialises in a specific genre of game (like FPS or MOBA), these are the absolute best gaming mice of 2019, so you can be sure that whatever you pick from our list it's going to be top, top quality.

What is the best gaming mouse? Competition among gaming mice is fierce in 2019, but there can be only winner Right now the best gaming mouse is the Roccat Kain 120 AIMO. From its stunningly understated and mature aesthetics, to its fantastic, sure grip in the hand (thanks to an evolutionary performance coating), and on to its excellent accuracy and futuristic Titan Click button mechanics, the Kain 120 AIMO delivers a stunning package at an excellent mid-tier price point.

With one of these mice in your hand then playing the best PC games going will simply be easier and more pleasurable, and especially if your rig contains one of the very best graphics cards on the market today. After all, PC gaming gives you potentially far more control with the best gaming mouse and keyboard combo than, say, a DualShock 4 on the PS4, or an Xbox One Controller on the Xbox.

We've covered all the bases here with our selection of the best gaming mice, with recommendations for the best wireless gaming mouse, the best gaming mouse on the cheap, the best gaming mouse for FPS, and even the best gaming mouse and keyboard combo all included in this guide.

Not only have we presented you with the best gaming mice on the market in 2019 here, we've also added some useful context too – essential information about what to look out for when shopping for a quality gaming mouse, plus some savvy buying tips to help you pull the trigger on a purchase.

The bottom line is it's only by doing your homework and research properly that you'll find both the best gaming mouse for your needs in 2019, but also the best price on that mouse, too. We can help you on both counts.

And, if you are currently looking for one of the best gaming mice, then this is a great time to start the process: hot new models continue to hit the market, giving you some serious state-of-the-art choices, and pushing older (and still excellent) gaming mice down in price.

How to choose the best gaming mouse for you

Make sure you evaluate what sort of games you tend to play before picking up a new gaming mouse, as certain mechanical rodents specialise in certain genres.

There are many factors to consider when picking the best gaming mouse for you. In terms of specs, the big one is the resolution in DPI (dots per inch), and you should be looking for something in the 8,000-16,000 DPI range. Acceleration and tracking are also important, as is whether the mouse has mechanically switched buttons.

Obviously, button quantity is very much worth considering too, plus the design and grip type. Remember, there are different ways to grip a mouse – claw, palm, fingertip etc – and you should determine what your grip is before coughing up any cash, because specific mice are primarily designed for specific grips.

Also factor in whether the mouse is ambidextrous in design or not, as some are designed for right or left hand users only, as well as if the mouse allows weight alteration. Check if the mouse has any programmable buttons, and which genres it's best for, as certain gaming mice are geared toward first person shooter use and others real-time strategy titles.

Lastly, price should be a major factor in picking the best gaming mouse for 2019. Here at T3 we feel you should be able to get a top tier gaming mouse for less than £80, so don't pay more unless you're stretching to added wireless capabilities.

The best gaming mice available today: get the best gaming mouse for you

The Kain 120 AIMO's Titan Click tech is seriously impressive, and helps it take the best gaming mouse crown.

1. Roccat Kain 120 AIMO A stunning new entry to T3's prestigious best gaming mouse guide Specifications DPI: Up to 16,000 Weight: 89 grams Polling rate: 1000Hz Acceleration: 50G Processor: ARM Cortex-M0 48MHz Memory: 512kB

The Roccat Kain 120 AIMO is advertised as being "one click ahead", and after testing one out here in the T3 office for a few weeks, we are for once inclined to agree with the official hype.

Its quality starts in terms of its aesthetic design and feel in the hand. Structurally the Kain is low, sleek, and leaning towards palm grip usage. However its quite rectangular and uniform flow from back to front means claw grips are well catered for too.

The entire chassis is coated in a super fine rubberised finish, which Roccat describes as an "evolutionary performance coating" that specialises in resisting the build up of dirt and moisture, while also delivering high levels of anti-wear. This chassis, along with the classy black and white colourways, and simply lush brushed metal button divider, makes the Kain incredibly pleasing to the eye – and that's even with zero AIMO illumination.

In the hand the Kain 120 AIMO is incredibly shiftable at speed, almost certainly down to its very light weight of just 89 grams. There's no weighting system here to slow the mouse down and, simply put, fans of medium and light weight mice are going to be heaven – and especially so if they have a penchant for fast gaming genres like FPS.

The real star of the show here, though, is the Kain 120 AIMO's Titan Click button mechanics. These custom-designed Omron mechanical switches have been installed higher up in the Kain's chassis for greater immediacy of actuation which, along with an intelligent algorithm in the Kain's firmware that improves signal processing speed, allows mouse clicks to be registered 16ms faster. In our testing, button clicks felt very crisp, sharp and accurate.

Then factor in the Kain's AIMO illumination engine, which can sync with other AIMO-compatible devices, its advanced Owl-Eye optical sensor that lets you ramp things up to 16,000 DPI, its adjustable lift-off distance, and its really well positioned price point (£62.99 in the UK), and its easy to see why this mouse impressed us so much during review.

Yes, if you like a heavy mouse, or need wireless functionality then the Kain 120 AIMO obviously isn't for you, but for just about everyone else this is fantastic gaming mouse that simply must be checked out before pulling the trigger on an upgrade.

The legendary G502 has returned in Lightspeed form and, simply put, it delivers killer gaming mouse performance.

2. Logitech G502 Lightspeed The best gaming mouse with continuous wireless charging Specifications DPI: Up to 16,000 Report rate: 1000 Hz (1ms) Features: Powerplay compatible, onboard memory, Lightsync RGB (2 zone), Mechanical Button Tensioning System

Logitech's G502 gaming mouse has serious pedigree in the gaming mouse market and, here, in a new G502 Lightspeed incarnation, it delivers everything the series has become known for and much more, too, with a raft of improvements elevating it right to the upper echelons of T3's best gaming mouse guide.

For example, on top of typical G502 high comfort levels and responsiveness, the G502 Lightspeed is now not just a wireless gaming mouse, but a wireless gaming mouse that can also supports Logitech's Powerplay continuous charging tech. This means the mouse can be used in wired mode, charge-use-recharge wireless mode, or in a continuous charging mode on compatible mouse mat.

And, talking of charging, the new G502 needs to be charged less in-between wireless uses off a Powerplay mat thanks to dramatically improved battery life. For example, where the Logitech G703 delivers a battery life of 24 hours with lighting enabled, the G502 Lightspeed can deliver double that number, clocking up 48 hours between charges.

The Lightspeed is also remarkably light (only 114 grams), although you can add in up to four two gram weights if you want to plant it a little more, and also comes packing Logitech's next-gen HERO 16K gaming sensor, which ensures excellent accuracy.

An all-round top-tier gaming mouse that, if you can afford it and like the idea of wireless or continuous charging wireless functionality, is undoubtedly one of the top choices in 2019.

The ROG Spatha is the best gaming mouse in the world for MMORPG gamers.

3. Asus ROG Spatha The best gaming mouse for MMORPG fans Specifications DPI: Up to 8,200 Features: Programmable 12-button design optimised for MMO, easy-swap, customisable click resistance, RGB lighting, magnesium alloy chassis, built-in flash memory

At £130 the ROG Spatha mouse has a serious price tag, but then it's a serious bit of hardware from Asus’s elite Republic of Gamers range, and a worthy choice for our best gaming mouse 2019 list.

Made from magnesium alloy and boosting an 8,200 dpi sensor with 2000 Hz polling in wired mode (1000 Hz in wireless), 16 million possibly lighting colours and 12 programmable buttons, it's designed specifically for MMORPG players.

It's big and it's heavy, clocking in at a whopping 179g, but it's comfortable in the hand provided you use a palm grip rather than a claw grip. The side buttons are oddly shaped compared to other mice – laid out in the shape of the ROG logo – and they take a bit of getting used to, but the odd shape does mean they're easy to identify by touch. Meanwhile the main left and right buttons are independent of the chassis for soft-touch clicks, and you can swap them for heavier switches if you prefer.

We're talking a lot of money here, but it's a lot of mouse. If you're serious about MMORPGs it's definitely one for your shortlist along with the Logitech G502.

Plenty of accuracy, plenty of power, plenty of style... the Razer Deathadder Elite.

4. Razer Deathadder Elite Ticks a lot of best gaming mouse boxes

The Razer Deathadder Elite ticks just about all the boxes you might have lined up in your search for the best gaming mouse, and it ticks them with style – you've got a 16,000 DPI resolution here, as well as up to 450 IPS / 5G acceleration, and Razer's excellent mechanical mouse switches too.

Besides the spec, the style is very impressive as well, all textured rubber and tactile buttons that are a pleasure to use. Razer Synapse is supported, so you've got 16.8 million colours to choose from for a bit of extra illumination.

It's maybe not as eye-catching as some of the other models here, but it's sharp and accurate and powerful where it matters. You might find your gaming prowess goes up a level with the Razer Deathadder Elite to hand.

The Pulsefire Surge offers a great all-round gaming mouse package at an affordable price point.

5. HyperX Pulsefire Surge Omron switches and a lush RGB lighting design make this a top-draw gaming mouse Specifications DPI: Up to 16,000 Features: RGB Light Ring, Omron switches (50 million click rated)

HyperX continues its impressive entry into the high-end gaming peripherals market with this well-specced, RGB lit gaming mouse.

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge sports a 16,000 DPI sensor, buttons backed by 50 million click rated Omron switches, on-board memory to store user profiles, and a "Light Ring" lighting system that provides 360-degree RGB effects.

All the mouse's settings can be easily tweaked and customised through HyperX's NGenuity software, too. Definitely one of the best gaming mice of 2019.

The Corsair Sabre RGB is lightweight and very accurate, while also ringing in at a very affordable price point.

6. Corsair Sabre RGB A swift, accurate and lightweight weapon for gamers Specifications DPI: 10,000 Interface: Wired Buttons: 8

Sitting well below our recommended price for a great gaming mouse, the Corsair Sabre RGB delivers super budget friendly performance.

The Sabre's optical sensor is only 10,000 dpi, but it has a super comfortable and light weight design (only 100 grams), and features a 1,000 Hz refresh rate and 8 programmable buttons too.

Corsair doesn't skimp on the lighting options either, with its Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) allowing you define the hue and brightness level of multiple lighting zones around the mouse.

Overall, a quality gaming mouse for a very attractive price, and worth a place on your best gaming mouse 2019 shortlist.

The G.Skill Ripjaws MX780's edgy, futuristic design is unique.

7. G.Skill Ripjaws MX780 The best gaming mouse available for an edgy design and great gaming performance Specifications DPI: 8,200 Features: Ambidextrous design with interchangeable side grips, height-adjustable palm rest, on-board profile storage, adjustable weights, 8 fully programmable buttons, RGB lighting

Next up is the futuristic looking G.Skill Ripjaws MX780, which is one of the most feature-packed and customisable gaming mice in this rodent roundup. That customisability comes in the form of a height-adjustable palm rest, ambidextrous and interchangeable side grips and, naturally, adjustable weights.

In terms of internal tech, the MX780 comes packing an 8,200 DPI laser sensor that supports on-the-fly DPI switching, 8 programmable buttons, on-board memory storage for profiles, and a 1,000 Hz polling rate.

On top of all that, you can get this attractive gaming mouse for a very attractive price too. One of the best gaming mice on the market in 2019, especially if you're after a stand-out design.

The ROG Gladius II is one of the best looking gaming mice on the market today.

8. Asus ROG Gladius II The best gaming mouse for gamers who demand big colour and performance Specifications DPI: Up to 12,000 Features: RGB lighting, Omron switches, removable buttons Polling rate: 1 ms Acceleration: 50G

A curvaceous beauty, the Asus ROG Gladius II gaming mouse is one hell of a looker. It also doesn't skimp on features or hardware, with a very competitive 12,000 DPI sensor, 50g acceleration, and removable left and right buttons in the mix.

There's no fancy swappable weight system in the Gladius II, but a clickable scroll wheel, Omron switches, and a sensitivity toggle make this mouse well-suited to a host of genres, and one of our best gaming mouse for 2019 picks.

Oh, and if you dig gaming mice that can deliver ridiculous levels of RGB lighting, then the Gladius II will certainly not disappoint, with colours and patterns also capable of being synced across other Asus peripherals, too.

If you want a no-frills but quality gaming mouse on a budget then the Sensei 310 is well worth a look.

9. SteelSeries Sensei 310 A lightweight, no-frills best gaming mouse champion Specifications DPI: Up to 12,000 Features: SteelSeries TrueMove3 optical sensor Polling rate: 1 ms Acceleration: 50G

While the SteelSeries Sensei 310 has its shortcomings, such as a lack of weight adjustment and slightly plasticky finish, those sacrifices are there to raise the bar everywhere else. And raise it spectacularly!

With its ambidextrous design (suiting both left and right-handed users), super-precise 12,000 DPI sensor, and lightweight build (weighing in at just 92g), it's one of the best gaming mice of 2019 for us – especially when you factor in its very affordable price point.

If you're a fan of light, no-frills but high-performing rodent accessories, this could be the best gaming mouse for you.

If serious customisation is your bag, then the G502 Proteus Spectrum from Logitech is a gaming mouse that doesn't disappoint.

10. Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum The best gaming mouse for gamers who want heavyweight customisation Specifications DPI: 200 - 12,000 Features: 11 programmable buttons and controls, including DPI shift, customisable lighting from a palette of 16.8 million colours, up to five 3.6g weights for personalised mass and balance, surface-turnable gaming sensor with Delta Zero tech, 5 on-the-fly adjustable DPI settings, 3 on-board profiles

If you are rather picky about the weight of your mouse then you should definitely check out the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum – it can be customised with up to six 3.6-gram weights. As such, if you want a heavier mouse to wield on the virtual battlefield then here you are well served.

Other nifty features include a free-spinning scroll wheel option (initiated by clicking in a middle mouse button), which makes scrolling a dream, as well as a whopping 11 customisable buttons.

And, talking of customisation, Logitech has its own RGB backlighting tech with the traditional 16.8 million colours available to choose from. Undoubtedly one of the best gaming mice of 2019.

The Roccat Kone AIMO has looks to die for, and fantastic performance, too.

11. Roccat Kone AIMO A best gaming mouse goliath with next level customisation Specifications DPI: Up to 12,000 Features: RGB AIMO LED illumination, 23 programmable keys, 32 bit ARM MCU + ONBOARD memory Response time: 1 ms Acceleration: 50G

One of Roccat's newer gaming mice, the Roccat Kone AIMO, is an absolute beast in every sense of the word.

Not only is it one of the chunkiest mice on the market, but it also boasts an impressive set of customisable features including Easy-Shift (which gives each of its 12 buttons a second function), five individual profiles, glorious RGB lighting and plenty more besides.

A fantastic peripheral, albeit one that's only available in right-hand form. A definite shoo-in on our best gaming mouse 2019 list.

The Logitech G903 offers DPI levels from 200 all the way up to 12,000.

12. Logitech G903 A subtle makeover for the already fabulous G900 gaming mouse Specifications DPI: 12,000 Interface: Wireless Features: 10g removable weight, pivot button, Lightsync RGB lighting, customisable button layout

Logitech has given its venerable G900 gaming mouse design a bit of a makeover, and while those changes are subtle, they simply serve to elevate an already impressive PC peripheral.

The Logitech G903 features a "1 ms report rate for competition-level twitch targeting" which basically means next to no latency when playing competitively. It also boasts myriad DPI levels (from 200 all the way up to 12,000) and mechanical buttons for that all-important sense of feedback.

Expensive, yes, but worth it if you want one of the best gaming mice of 2019: you can't go wrong with some Logitech hardware.

SteelSeries upgrades the Rival, with impressive gaming mouse results.

13. SteelSeries Rival 600 The Rival model gets an upgrade, and creates one of the best gaming mice available in 2019

SteelSeries continues to show it's one of the leading manufacturers in gaming mice with the latest addition to its Rival range – the updated and retooled SteelSeries Rival 600.

This new model comes with two optical sensors, one for detecting normal movement, and another for clocking when you lift the mouse off the pad/desk. It features a rubberised grip for extra control and comfort, and a set of mechanical buttons of extra precision.

Oh, and it features all the RGB lighting you could wish for in your gaming mouse. Get this on your shortlist for sure.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB SE is one of the best wireless gaming mice in the world right now.

14. Corsair Dark Core RGB SE The best gaming mouse available for wireless gaming with Qi charging

Corsair's new gaming mouse model aims to break the stigma surrounding the wireless gaming mouse: its use of Qi charging helps fix the long-running latency and response issues that have made non-wired rodents so unpopular in gaming circles.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB SE has 1 ms latency and a max dpi of 16,000 so you can be sure this wireless beauty won’t let you down in a competitive match.

The only caveat is you can't use it while it's charging on a normal Qi charger, so you'll need to invest in a Corsair MM1000 Qi mouse pad in order to use it while the mouse is refilling on power.

Corsair's Glaive RGB gaming mouse offers serious levels of customisation.

15. Corsair Glaive RGB One of the best gaming mice going in terms of customisation options

Corsair is really committing to the gaming mouse market, and one of its latest additions – the Glaive RGB – aims to set itself apart with both RGB lighting and a set of interchangeable thumb grips. That makes it one of the most ergonomic designs on the market, but thankfully it makes for a really slick gaming mouse, too.

Its tracking system offers 16,000 DPI so you're never going to be left wanting when it comes to response times, while its Omron switches offer 50 million clicks per model. It's a tad pricey, but you get a lot for your money.

The Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 is worth a look at the budget end of the market.

16. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 Solid performance at a low price point

Gaming mice can sometimes be a little expensive – especially if you want to get your hands on an eSports ready model or something with all the bells and whistles of the top brands – but that doesn't mean you can't buy quality for an affordable price. The Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 does just that, with some reliable Omron switches and some respectable specs right out of the box.

With a 12,000 DPI resolution this should do you for both long sessions in your favourite shooter or strategy title, or double as an everyday mouse for home/work use. And at less than £40, it's a relatively easy investment to make, too.

The Dell Alienware AW958 Elite looks the part and is one of the more customisable gaming mice on the market.

17. Dell Alienware AW958 Elite Offers plenty of accuracy and plenty of personalisation options

From Dell's gaming brand comes the Dell Alienware AW958 Elite, an angular and reliable gaming mouse with programmable buttons and other customisations, plus extended grip thumb support.

The mouse can adjust between 100-12,000 DPI on the fly, so you should get plenty of accuracy in your gaming, and the number of customisable buttons can be edited too – it's your choice of 9 or 13, depending on how you want to set up. There are four configurable 5g weights included as well.

It's comfortable to use, it comes from a brand you can trust, and we happen to think it looks rather stylish as well. Definitely consider putting this on your best gaming mouse shortlist.

Combining classic looks with modern specs, the Logitech MX518 is just as essential as it was back in 2005.

18. Logitech MX518 A classic rodent makes its return

Back in 2005, Logitech launched the MX518 and changed the landscape of gaming mice forever. With a comfortable design perfectly suited for long periods of play, and an impressive (for the time) 1,600 DPI, this powerful little rodent became an instant classic. Well over a decade later and Logitech has revived its old favourite and given it a modern makeover inside too.

With a 16k HERO sensor (so a DPI ranging from 100 to 16,000) and an impressive ARM 32-bit microprocessor – backed up by some additional on-board memory – the new MX518 can support up to five profiles simultaneously, enabling you to flit between different setups depending on your choice of game. Add in a suite of customisable buttons and that familiar comfortable design and you're onto a serious winner here.

(Image credit: Speedlink)

19. Tarios RGB A precision gaming mouse for under £50

As soon as you rest your hand on Speedlink's Tarios RGB you'll fall in love. Designed with the right-handed in mind, the ergonomic form-factor boasts a flared platform to accommodate different hand sizes and grips.

Geared for esports, this mouse is all about giving you an advantage, from the 12 programmable buttons (including rapid-fire) and impressive 24,000 DPI, to the 1,000Hz polling rate.

Speedlink brings a little style to the substance with a rubber coating for maximum control that extends to a rubber grip on the wheel; this is a premium-feeling mouse at a fraction of the expected price. If you're looking to up your game, the Tarios RGB gives you everything you need and comes in at under £50.