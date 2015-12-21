Best Christmas movies to stream this holiday

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

With Amazon, Netflix and Now TV streaming decades of classics at the touch of a button, there are festive gems aplenty to find to warm you up for Christmas. From Scrooged, It's A Wonderful Life and The Muppet Christmas Carol to dozens of other classics that are set at Christmas, such as Die Hard, Trading Places and even Batman Returns, the streaming apps have them all.

For festive films, Now TV is the top choice, followed closely by Amazon Video, with Netflix waiting in the wings in case you fancy a Boxing Day boxset binge.