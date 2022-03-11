Best Bose Bluetooth speaker 2022: portable speakers for music lovers

The best Bose speaker for you will depend largely on what you need it for, they come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and for all sorts of uses.

It's worth having one of the best Bluetooth speakers in any household because they let you play music out loud from your phone, computer or tablet and they don't need to be plugged in like the best wireless speakers. Whether you’re a full-blown audiophile or more of a casual listener, a portable speaker is a must-have device.

Bose is one of the most trusted audio brands in the world with tonnes of experience creating high-quality speakers for all sorts of purposes. Be it for parties, solo listening or travelling, one of the best Bose Bluetooth speakers is bound to be perfect for you.

As well as their phenomenal sound, Bose portable speakers are known for their minimalist, modern designs and they'll look great no matter what style of interior you have.

Not only can the best Bose speakers be used at home, but some of them can also be used outside. They double up as some of the best waterproof speakers you can buy because most will survive splashes of rain or even an accidental drop in the pool.

The best Bose Bluetooth speaker you can buy today

1. Bose Portable Smart Speaker Best Bose Bluetooth speaker Specifications Weight: 1kg Battery life: 12 hours Waterproof: IPX4 water-resistant Aux-in : No Reasons to buy + Doubles up as a smart speaker + Powerful sound + Connects using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Quite big for a portable speaker

If you've got the money to spend on it, the Bose Portable Smart Speaker is definitely worth splashing out on. Not only is it seriously stylish but the sound is powerful and it's packed full of extra features that you'll definitely make use of.

The very best of which is the fact that this doubles up as a smart speaker, you can use it with either Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Ask for the answers to your questions, change the song or control your smart home all without having to touch a thing. You just need to say the wake word.

Granted the battery life could be better (it's only 12 hours) but that will still get you through a whole day of music so it's not really a major downside. Find out more about what makes it so good in the Bose Portable Smart Speaker review.

2. Bose Soundlink Flex Best Bose Bluetooth speaker for most people Specifications Weight: 600g Battery life: 12 hours Waterproof: Yes Aux-in : No Reasons to buy + Sturdy build and finish + Expressive, full-scale sound + Strong battery life for its size Reasons to avoid - Bass feels a little detached - No EQ in the app

Combining a rugged build with fantastic sound, the Bose Soundlink Flex had to be included on this list. It’s more compact than the Bose Portable Smart Speaker which makes it much easier to carry around with you. It’ll very easily slip into your backpack. Waterproof and dust resistant, you can take it anywhere without worrying about damaging it.

With about 12 hours of battery life, the Bose Soundlink Flex should last you a day of use although it won’t be so good for a whole weekend away. You can charge it back up again in about 2 and a half hours if you plug it into a wall socket.

In the Bose Soundlink Flex review, we thought that there were ‘unarguable positives to its sound, too, not least its full-range response and the assertive nature of its lower frequencies.’ There are no manual equaliser settings here though so you get what you’re given when it comes to the audio.

3. Bose Soundlink Micro Best tiny Bose Bluetooth speaker Specifications Weight: 290g Battery life: 6 hours Waterproof: Yes Aux-in : No Reasons to buy + It's tiny + Loud considering its size + Completely waterproof Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - The sound isn't huge

The Bose Soundlink Micro is the smallest speaker on this list, measuring just 34.8 x 98.3 x 98.3 mm and weighing less than 300g.

It'll be perfect for keeping in your bag just in case, or if you're going on holiday and you don't have much space left in your luggage, it won't be any bother at all. The best part is that it's completely waterproof so it'll survive if you accidentally drop it in a pool or if you get caught out by sudden torrential rain.

While you can't expect it to be loud enough to soundtrack a party, it is surprisingly powerful given its size. For listening to music in small groups, it'll do a good enough job.

The only major downside is the battery life which will only give you about 6 hours of music at a time - that will be long enough for most picnics but you'll need to charge it every now and then if you plan to take it on a weekend away.

4. Bose Soundlink Revolve+ II Best Bose Bluetooth speaker for parties Specifications Weight: 0.9kg Battery life: 17 hours Waterproof: Water resistant Aux-in : Yes Reasons to buy + Powerful 360-degree sound + Loads of features + Decent battery life Reasons to avoid - Quite big - Not completely waterproof

Anyone who hosts a lot of parties, be those inside or outside, will love the Bose Soundlink Revolve+ II. Thanks to the 360-degree audio this speaker will give you the same experience no matter where you stand in relation to it.

Powerful and clean - the sound is incredible and will suit most types of music, and you can listen to it for ages because you get 17 hours of battery life.

There are tonnes of features that make it even more worth your while including the speakerphone functionality, the handle to carry it around with and there's even a button to call upon your voice assistant.

How to choose the best Bose Bluetooth speaker for you

The best Bose Bluetooth speakers have so many different features, it's worth knowing which ones you need and which are less important to you.

Do you want to be able to access your voice assistant through it and use it as a smart speaker? Or do you think you'd like it to double up as a speakerphone? You might not want any extra features as long as it can play music. In this guide, you'll be able to find out what each speaker has to offer.

If you plan to take a Bose portable speaker away with you, you’ll also have to make sure that the device you choose packs enough battery life to get you through. For instance, 6 hours won't be enough for a weekend away but it'll be plenty for a picnic in the park.