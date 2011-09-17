Apple iPhone 4 vs Samsung Galaxy S 2: What's best?

It's that time again where we pit two of the hottest gadgets against each other to find out which one will come out on top. Today there's a war brewing in the world of smartphones as the Apple iPhone 4 prepares to go head to head with the Samsung Galaxy S 2. But which handset will reign supreme?

To separate the winners from the losers, T3 took a long look at the advantages and disadvantages of both smartphones. The star ratings displayed show what T3's expert reviewers thought of the products in their own right. To find the winners, we compared all the important factors of each handset including design, functionality and performance before delivering our final verdict.

