3 Android Auto features I'd like to see added to Apple CarPlay at WWDC

We're big fans of Android Auto here at T3 and were really excited to see Google announce a raft of new Android Auto features earlier in the month at I/O 2022. Now our short attentions are shifting to Apple's WWDC 2022, and we're hoping that Apple will also devote a section of the show to its in-car infotainment system – CarPlay.

Apple CarPlay is no doubt a solid option for those looking to mirror their smartphone screen on their car's dashboard, and even contains a number of popular design ideas that Google recently copied, but it does lack a few extra features that make Android Auto our favourite in-car user experience.

So, with that in mind, here are three features I'd like to see Apple copy from Android Auto at WWDC 2022.

1. Games!

At first we thought 'why does my car need games?' but after multiple electric vehicle stops at public charging stations, I can definitely see the appeal of a few well-designed games to make the time go quicker.

Android Auto added games to the system at the beginning of this year, and while the selection is still a little rudimentary, they're always a welcome addition to my car's dashboard when I'm bored out of my mind waiting at a slow public charger.

I'd love to see Apple allow developers to create games for CarPlay too.

2. Ability to cast video

At I/O, Google announced the ability to cast video to a car's display. Along the same lines as the previous point, this is a lifesaver if you're stuck at a EV charging station for 20 minutes or so.

I'd love to see the ability to play videos on CarPlay as well, whether that's using AirPlay, or native apps on the system – an Apple TV app for CarPlay would be amazing.

3. Add a button to quickly mute conversations

One of the best Android Auto hacks is the ability to quickly mute conversations. It's particularly useful if you're driving while you have a lively Whatsapp Group Chat kicking off. If that happens, you can temporarily mute the conversation with one tap of the screen.

While it is possible to mute converstions in Apple CarPlay, you have to go into the settings menu – it would be much better if there was a quick mute setting similar to Android Auto.