An EV's secret weapon isn’t actually in the car, it’s on your phone

One of the most undersold features of electric cars is their companion apps. This is perhaps because it’s something that car reviewers don’t often get the opportunity to try. However, these apps can massively add to the experience of owning an EV and are usually worth the time and effort to set up.

I’ve been driving the new 2024 Jaguar I-Pace for the last month and during that time I was granted full access to the Jaguar Remote app. Having this access not only allows you to access vehicle features remotely but it gives you extra piece of mind as to the security of the vehicle.

Setting up the app requires both an online and in-car element to the process. You need to register on the Jaguar InControl website, download the Jaguar Remote app and then sit in the vehicle to sync the two together. The registration process requires you to enter the VIN of the vehicle, and while straightforward it is quite involved. That does mean that it’s even more secure than a key.

(Image credit: Future / M Gallagher)

Inside the Jaguar Remote app

Once connected, the app provides a simple overview from the home screen. This includes the name you’ve given your vehicle, numberplate and mileage, as well as available range, security settings and status. The range is the feature I use most often on the app, as it allows me to quickly check how many miles I can do, without having to go to the car and check.

If you click on the range it opens a separate screen with a picture of the car filled in green up to the percentage of charge it has. This is also handy to check when the car is charging and allows you to set home charging parameters here, such as off-peak charging times and when you need the vehicle fully charged.

The security section on the home screen tells you when the car is locked and alarmed. When clicked on though, the full security screen allows you to check that the boot, bonnet, windows and doors are closed and the car is fully locked and alarmed. You can select the app to remind you when the car is left unlocked for more than 15 minutes. There is also a Guardian Mode which will alert you if the car is unlocked, the doors are opened or the car is started.

This is particularly handy if you are parked overnight in an unfamiliar location, or somewhere you can’t easily see your car from your window. Every new car owner has woken up in the middle of the night worried about their car at some point. With this app, you can simply check the status and then drift back to sleep.

Unfortunately, the Jaguar app doesn’t go as far as Tesla’s Sentry Mode, which includes a proximity alert and records any movements via the onboard cameras. However, it is still a reassuring feature to have onboard.

(Image credit: Future / M Gallagher)

Remote operation

Outside of the home screen, the main section of the app falls under the Remote section. Entering this section actually connects you to the car and allows you to control various features. For instance, you can pre-condition your climate control, so that the car is the perfect temperature when you get in (without having to leave it unlocked).

You can also get the car to beep and flash its lights, to help you find it in a busy car park. I’ve used this on several occasions and is far more effective than pressing the unlock button on your keyfob. Firstly because you don’t need to be in close range to do it, and also because it doesn’t then risk your car being unlocked when you’re not near it.

There’s also another charging screen in this section that, when connected to an EV charger, allows you to start and stop the charging as well as set scheduled charges. You can also use this part of the app to lock and unlock the doors, which could be handy if you need to allow someone else access to the car while you’re away.

(Image credit: Future / M Gallagher)

Journeys

If you’re a bit of a motoring geek like me, you might also like the Journeys section of the app. This records every trip you make in your car, including the start point and destination with timings and distance. You can get even more information by clicking on each journey. Here it will give you a map of the route and various stats of the journey, including duration, average speed and energy consumption.

These journeys are handy, not just to work out where you’re been but the energy consumption is great for working out your overall efficiency. You can even export the data to your registered email address. For there, spreadsheet fans can work out more general efficiency and data. However, I would have liked to see trip and overall energy consumption figures in the app itself.

(Image credit: Future)

Other features

There are further settings available under the More section of the app, including a My Vehicles section, if you have more than one Jaguar in your collection, roadside assistance numbers and subscriptions, where you’ll see a list of all your subscribed services, such as data plans, connected navigation and secure trackers.

So while the benefits of an electric vehicle are often given in terms of how it drives and how much it costs to run, the companion app shouldn’t be underestimated. Especially in the case of the Jaguar I-Pace.