8 alcohol-free drinks to try this weekend for Dry January

Looking for an evening tipple that’s alcohol-free but still tastes good? Then you’ve come to the right place as I’ve found 8 non-alcoholic drinks for you to try this weekend, so you can continue to conquer Dry January.

Dry January has incredible health benefits and helps many people get back on track after a month of overindulging. But, it can be a struggle for some when it gets to the weekend, as this is normally the time where you’d have an alcoholic beverage to unwind after a long week.

Personally, I love a glass or two of wine on a Friday night, so I found it strange not drinking over the weekend. I quickly realised I was not only missing the act of having a drink but I was missing the flavour, as I typically stick to water and coffee during the week. So, I decided to look around for alcohol-free alternatives and I was surprised by how many options there are.

If, like me, you’re finding the weekends a bit of a struggle to stay away from booze, take a look at these 8 alcohol-free options you should try this weekend. I’ve focused on alcohol-free versions of popular alcoholic drinks, like beer, wine, gin, rum and more, so you can still get the flavour without the next day’s hangover.

P.S. If you need some motivation to continue your Dry January challenge, take a look at what happens to your body when you give up alcohol (opens in new tab) for an extra boost.

Nozeco

(Image credit: Sainsbury's)

If you’re a prosecco lover, Nozeco is a non-alcoholic version of your favourite sparkling wine. It has all the flavour of prosecco with a natural grape profile and fun bubbles but with the alcohol removed. If you’re hosting or going to any parties, it’s a great drink to have with you so you can still join in the fun without drinking. There are many ‘Nozeco’ or ‘Nosecco’ options available in supermarkets, and the majority of them are affordable and suitable for vegans, perfect for those who are doing Veganuary this year.

Buy Nozeco Alcohol Free Sparkling Wine at Sainsbury’s (opens in new tab)

Brewdog Punk AF alcohol-free IPA

(Image credit: Tesco)

For the beer fans, the Brewdog Punk AF IPA was made in partnership with #IAMWHOLE, a mental health campaign that encourages young people to speak out and seek help if they need it. The Brewdog Punk AF IPA is hoppy and packed full of tropical fruit and grassy pine flavours that are available in packs of 4, 12, 24 and 48, depending on where you buy it from. Brewdog also has tons of different alcohol-free options (opens in new tab), including Nanny State, Lost AF, Hazy AF and SAD AF.

Buy Brewdog Punk AF at Tesco (opens in new tab)

Sipsmith FreeGlider

(Image credit: Amazon)

I’ve always been skeptical about alcohol-free gins but I’ve heard great things about the Sipsmith FreeGlider. Sipsmith experimented with 189 prototypes and over 100 ingredients to make a non-alcoholic gin that’s still high quality and full of flavour. The result is Sipsmith FreeGlider which is made with juniper and citrus, for a zesty, spicy and herbal flavour. Simply mix with your favourite tonic and enjoy.

Buy Sipsmith FreeGlider Non Alcohol Spirit at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Oddbird Organic Non-Alcoholic Wine

(Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you’re a red, white, rose or sparkling fan, Oddbird has a wide variety of non-alcoholic wines for you to choose from. Oddbird wines are organic, aged for several months and produced in cooperation with certified vineyards in the South of France. As a red fan, I’ve chosen the Oddbird Domaine de la Prade Merlot Shiraz which has notes of blackberry, cherry, plum and caramel.

Buy the Oddbird Domaine de la Prade Merlot Shiraz at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Guinness Alcohol Free 0.0%

(Image credit: Sainsbury's)

Another alcohol-free drink that I’ve heard positive reviews about is the Guinness Alcohol Free 0.0%. This non-alcoholic stout has the same smooth taste, flavour and colour of Guinness but has been brewed with a cold filtration method to remove the alcohol. It still tastes bitter from the hops and sweet from the malt, and is available in most pubs and supermarkets.

Kopparberg Alcohol Free Cider

(Image credit: Tesco)

If you like cider or fruity drinks in general, you’ll love the Kopparberg Alcohol Free Ciders. Made from carbonated water, fermented apples and fruit juices, not only are the Kopparberg Alcohol Free drinks refreshing and tasty but they’re healthy and low in calories. The flavours you can find are the Mixed Fruit, Strawberry & Lime, Pear and Tropical.

Buy the Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Alcohol Free Cider at Tesco (opens in new tab)

Clean Co Clean R Non-Alcoholic Spiced Rum

(Image credit: Sainsbury's)

For spirit drinkers, Clean Co is a great alcohol-free spirits brand founded by Spencer Matthews from Made In Chelsea fame. Clean Co has gin, rum, whiskey and tequila alternatives that are brilliant to drink on their own, with mixers or in cocktails. The Clean Co drinks also have no sugar or sweeteners and are low calorie, vegan, gluten and lactose free, ideal for those who have dietary restrictions. The pick I’ve gone for is the Clean R Non-Alcoholic Golden Spiced Rum which is vibrantly flavoured with spices, cayenne pepper and golden caramel.

Punchy Drinks

(Image credit: Amazon)

Finally, Punchy Drinks are a go-to alternative to cocktails. Yes, you can buy or make a mocktail but in my opinion, most mocktails are just juice that are almost the same price as the alcohol version! Punchy Drinks come in mixed case variety packs and are all low calorie, low sugar and made from natural ingredients that are vegan friendly and gluten free. The flavours you can find are peach, ginger & chai, cucumber, yuzu & rosemary and blood orange, bitters & cardamom.