7 new and exciting Nintendo Switch games to play during the heatwave

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Summer is here! The sun is out and it's time to top up that tan. Better still, if you want to enjoy the glorious weather while enjoying the latest Nintendo Switch games on the go, then you've come to the right place.

There may be numerous delays happening all across the games industry at the minute, yet there are still plenty of fantastic titles to play, with Nintendo very much part of the conversation. That's even before the releases of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all of which are due out later this year.

So to help get you in the feeling for summer, we've gathered up seven new and exciting Nintendo Switch games to play during the heatwave.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

(Image credit: Mediatonic)

Fall Guys (opens in new tab) is the madness of Takeshi's Castle (or a poor man's Total Wipeout) brought to video game form as a competitive battle royale. Now free-to-play with cross-play and cross-progression support, the squidgy jellybean-like creatures race or compete in Mario Party-style mini-games to be crowned champion. Simple, chaotic fun at its best.

Nintendo Switch Sports

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Remember the days of the Nintendo Wii and Wii Sports? Going for a round of golf with Dad, or beating up Grandma in a boxing match. Those were the days. Well, now you can relive it all over again in Nintendo Switch Sports (opens in new tab). Whether it's badminton, bowling, volleyball, soccer (football) or any of the other sports games included, it's ideal for families and suitable for ages seven and up. Apologies to those six-year-olds out there.

Read T3's Nintendo Switch Sports review to find out more.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The pink puffball switches up 2D side-scrolling for open 3D environments in this adorable platformer bursting with colour. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (opens in new tab) might not be on the same level as say Super Mario 3D Worlds, however, its great hub environments and interesting powers give players plenty of reasons to play for days on end.

Read T3's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review to find out more.

The Artful Escape

(Image credit: Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

As one of the best exclusives to originally hit Xbox, The Artful Escape (opens in new tab) arrived on Switch earlier this year – and we're thankful for it. The musical narrative platformer from Annapurna Interactive has players stepping into the shoes of Francis Vendetti in a wild and weird adventure that is memorable for all the right reasons.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's amazing to think what a resurgence the Fire Emblem series has had over the last decade. Now back for its second Koei Tecmo-developed Warriors title (think hack and slash), Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (opens in new tab) features an alternative timeline of Fire Emblem: Three Houses as the game's protagonist is switched up to be the game's antagonist. Trippy.

Note: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is set to launch on June 24th, 2022.

OlliOlli World

(Image credit: Roll7 / Private Division)

Time to hit the halfpipe! Set in the city of Radlandia, OlliOlli World (opens in new tab) is a 2D skateboarding game where you chain together tricks to achieve combos and ultimately, walk away with the best score. This indie-darling has a popping hand-drawn art style and an addictive gameplay loop that gives Tony Hawk's Pro Skater a run for its money.

Sonic Origins

(Image credit: Sega)

A remastered Sonic collection featuring Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD – why didn't you say so? Sega is going all out for Sonic Origins (opens in new tab) with new animation, game modes and an in-game museum. There's no better game for getting the blood pumping and inspiring you to go for a run.

Note: Sonic Origins is set to release on June 23rd, 2022.