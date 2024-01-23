10 best PS5 games to look out for in 2024

The PlayStation 5 still feels like a sparkling new bit of tech to us, but the reality is that it's now been out for years, and has a huge library of great games to sink your teeth into.

In fact, you could say it's basically coming into its prime, since we're starting to see more and more games released exclusively on its hardware, skipping the PS4 generation to allow for more carefully optimised performance.

2024 promises to be a big year for the PS5, as it seeks to cement its place as top dog this console generation compared to the also impressive Xbox Series X and S. Here are 10 games we can't wait to play on Sony's machine this year.

Tekken 8

Release date: 26 January 2024

It's the return of a storied fighting game franchise – Tekken is back in 2024 with its eighth full iteration, and the game is looking great already.

Tekken 8 will have a big roster, with 32 fighters to choose from and more coming post-launch, and it looks like it'll be really pretty, too.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: 2 February 2024

After multiple delays and a huge gap since its last Batman Arkham game, Rocksteady is finally back with Suicide Squad, and the game looks like it could be a bundle of fun.

Some of its live service elements have apparently been stripped out, so we're excited to sink our teeth into its open-world adventure and doubtless zesty storytelling.

Helldivers II

Release date: 8 February 2024

The first Helldivers was a cult success – a twin-stick shooter that had really fun co-op – and Helldivers II looks like it's going to expand on it in major ways.

For one thing, it's now a third-person shooter and there will be loads of opportunities for team play and strategy, so this is a great option for those searching for their squad's next game.

UItros

Release date: 13 February 2024

2024 has already had one great new Metroidvania in the form of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but we could be getting another when Ultros arrives.

It has a kaleidoscopic aesthetic that looks unlike anything else we've ever played, and promises to unveil some truly jaw-dropping sights.

Pacific Drive

Release date: 22 February 2024



We love a game with a unique premise, and the way Pacific Drive is presenting a post-apocalyptic survival simulator is really interesting.

You'll focus almost entirely on trying to keep your car running as you make your way through its surreal landscapes, bonding with your vehicle and trying to avoid scary hazards. Sign us up!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Release date: 29 February 2024

Square Enix continues its unbelievably polished and glitzy reimagining of the original Final Fantasy VII with Rebirth, the second part in a planned trilogy, and it's looking pretty stunning.

The game will see our party leave Midgar behind to finally explore the wilds around it, and meet long-awaited characters, all with incredibly impressive graphics.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Release date: 22 March 2024

The first Dragon's Dogma game felt like a rough diamond that would never get a sequel for commercial reasons, but Capcom has made a bold play by greenlighting one.

It's the answer to many fans' prayers, and looks like it'll bring a suitably interesting combat system and party combat with loads of classes to master.

Rise of the Ronin

Release date: 22 March 2024

This open-world game from Team Ninja looks really compelling. It is set in 19th-century Japan and offers you the chance to explore a vivid environment as you make your fortune.

With sword and gunplay to offer up in what we expect to be a challenging combat system, there should also be an engaging story to explore.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Release date: 2024

While we don't have a precise release date yet, Sony says to expect this stellar remake in 2024, and it looks like it'll be a faithful recreation of a stealthy classic.

With brand-new graphics and the skeleton of one of the most celebrated games from the PS2 era, this should make MGS fans very happy.

Silent Hill 2

Release date: 2024

Another remake of a wildly influential title, Silent Hill 2 promises to let us revisit one of the most disturbing tales any game has ever told.

We've seen hardly any glimpses of the game in motion, but it too has a 2024 release attached, so we can't wait to learn more about this enigmatic project.