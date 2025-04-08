You only have days to catch this sci-fi stunner - it's leaving Netflix soon
A Quiet Place: Part II is terrifying
The world of sci-fi is as rich and varied as you could possibly want, which means that there are all sorts of sub-genres to explore, from cosy ones to more thrilling options. That said, the "what if?" heart of the genre does mean that it seems to often skew towards scarier territory.
If you want a perfect example, check out the A Quiet Place franchise, which now has three major blockbusters to its name. These are out-and-out horror movies, with huge sequences of suspense ended by massive scares, but they're also undeniably sci-fi, thanks to alien invaders and post-apocalyptic imagery.
If you've been waiting to watch the middle film, sequel A Quiet Place: Part II on Netflix, you might want to get a move on – it's been confirmed that the movie leaves the streamer in the US on 12 April, in just a matter of days.
It's fair to say that after everyone was taken aback by the huge success of John Krasinski's first movie in the franchise, there was clearly room for more stories in the same scary universe. Earth has been invaded by hulking, fast-moving and extremely violent aliens that are unbelievably sensitive to sound. They've killed countless people and left survivors hiding in disparate places.
They're blind, though, which means that if you can stay totally silent you stand a chance of staying alive, however slim that chance might be. After his heroic sacrifice at the end of the first movie, Krasinski's in-movie family are now carrying on without him, led by star woman Emily Blunt, and the sequel charts their attempts to move to somewhere safer to live.
Unsurprisingly, their journey turns into quite a thrill ride, as they variously encounter other survivors who range from friendly to downright creepy. Crucially, there's much more of that telltale "don't make a sound" horror, as characters desperately attempt to make it through objectively terrifying situations without making a peep.
Losing this big-budget sequel might not totally kill Netflix's attempts to reign as he best streaming service on the planet, but it's still a shame that it's on the way out. If it's been on your list for a while, now's the time to watch it while you still can!
