This dark 2015 sci-fi movie took me by surprise – now it's on Netflix

For those in the know, there aren't many names bigger in science fiction than classic author J.G. Ballard, who wrote a host of incredibly influential and far-sighted stories. His oeuvre could power years' worth of films and series, so when he does get adapted I tend to pay attention.

So you can bet I was seated in the cinema back in 2015 for High-Rise, which adapted one of his novels with Tom Hiddlestone in the lead and director Ben Wheatley steering the ship. It's a bit of a modern cult classic, albeit one that didn't shake the foundations of the box office – and now it's on Netflix in the US.

HIGH-RISE - Official Trailer - Starring Tom Hiddleston - YouTube Watch On

High-Rise has a classic Ballard idea at its centre – what if the huge housing blocks that we've all become used to in big cities were more directly reflective of how a decaying society is actually structured? What if they were scaled up a bit, and became stratified from the top to the bottom, with the wealthiest and most privileged residents piled on top of the less fortunate.

The movie starts by showing how this lifestyle could be decadent and indulgent for those on top of the pile, but it doesn't take long to start showing some cracks. From mysterious murders to power cuts and disruption, it would seem that all isn't quite right in the building Tom Hiddlestone's character has moved into – and the world outside it might be crumbling even more quickly.

Image 1 of 6

Sometimes, I think it's fair to argue that the phrase "cult classic" gets overused, especially about films that have a weight of critical consensus naming them as brilliant. In High-Rise's case, though, I think it's a justified one. After all, while it garnered plenty of four and five-star reviews, its Rotten Tomatoes score from critics stands at just 60%, which is nothing special at all.

Still, read those reviews and you'll see that those who do like the film really like it – it's a bit of an all or nothing situation, which is generally a safe way to guarantee at least an interesting movie night. The best streaming services need movies that get you thinking and talking about them, so I'd chalk this addition up as a big win for Netflix.

