Netflix's top 3 movies as scored on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB – should you watch?

It's become an established theme here at T3 that I write about Netflix's new number ones based on the streamer's current chart – which doesn't just change on a weekly basis, but is often shifting by the day (or sometimes even more often!).

In the battle to be the best streaming service, I think variety plus a volume of options is critical in the quest to be best-of-the-best – especially given the overall cost of all these services combined. Which is why I find the Netflix chart's current top three movies a brilliant wide-ranging representation – for better or worse.

I've got my opinions about this trio, as do the myriad viewers' and critics' voices. So just how do Netflix's top three movies right now sit against the well-respected Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB ratings? Here's a breakdown of what to expect and, on that basis, whether you should allocate your rarely-afforded time to watch any or all of these flicks.

1. Uglies

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It only took four days for the McG-directed teen action-adventure to fly to the top of the Netflix movie chart. It's no surprise, though, as this Netflix-made Hollywood adaptation of Scott Westerfeld's 2005 classic novel of the same name, Uglies, has a huge fan base.

The book and movie don't quite align in their message, however, with any nuance of the original's overarching theme of society's questionable notion of beauty – the story premise being that everyone ('uglies') is required to undergo cosmetic surgery on their 16th birthdays to become 'pretty' – pushed aside for quick-fire action scenes.

Rising star Joey King plays the lead protagonist, Tally, who I'm sure will no doubt be a high-flying A-lister in the future. But I don't think this is her A-list movie to remember: the scraping-the-barrel 16% Rotten Tomatoes score tells you that – and even a solid fan base isn't especially impressed, with a 50% audience score hardly anything to shout about. IMDB is about on track with the latter rating too.

By all means, watch it for some throwaway action-drama, but Uglies isn't a pretty watch – despite the potential of its well-regarded source material. It's proven very popular, however, so there's no ruling out that Westerfeld's sequels, starting with Pretties, could well become an on-screen Netflix sequel in the future...

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Plane

Plane (2023) Official Trailer â€“ Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An - YouTube Watch On

I met Gerard Butler in a bar once and he was a very nice chap. I'd quite like to meet him on a plane too (but only if sat at a first-class bar, to be fair) – albeit certainly not the plane in this particular movie. The aptly titled Plane follows a pilot, Brodie Torrance (as played by Butler), who finds himself caught in a war zone after a forced landing due to a lightning storm.

It's one storm replaced by another kind altogether in this movie, as Brodie's passengers are taken hostage after landing. The premise and performances on display have led to a generally positive response, which has gone from good to great in terms of audience rating – I've been watching the Rotten Tomatoes score climb up and up, which at the time of writing sits upon a lofty 94%. That's about as good as it gets, frankly.

I'm not surprised though, as the whole drama of this flick comes from the fact that one of the passengers, Louis Gaspare (played by Mike Colter), is an accused murderer – is he, isn't he?, I'll let you watch! – who assists Brodie in trying to free the other passengers. Strap in for a white-knuckle ride, then, as this might well be the best in Netflix's top 10 right now. An unexpected gem.

3. Back to Black

BACK TO BLACK - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters May 17 - YouTube Watch On

Quite a rollercoaster we're on so far, right? Well, the final entry in Netflix's current top 3 movies is going to be undeniably divisive in whether it's one for you or not. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson, best-known for 50 Shades of Grey (also divisive!), has taken on singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse's untimely demise in this fictional biography – and its reception was, frankly, all over the show.

That's no surprise, given the stature of Winehouse's fame, and her brilliance, so for Taylor-Johnson to focus rather clinically on the star's relationship with partner Blake Civil-Fielder has caused a bit of uproar. Critics generally loathed the movie, it's fair to say, calling it a cynical cash-in of the late singer's status – the 35% Rotten Tomatoes score tells you that quite clearly.

However, on the flip side, the giant fan base that Winehouse had and still possesses – no surprise given the timeless nature of her music, which lives on – has got viewers obsessively watching. Winehouse is depicted by Marisa Abela, who puts in a good innings in representing the star, even if the story doesn't do justice. Like I say, Back To Black won't be for everyone – but if you're a super-fan it's certainly worth giving a shot.