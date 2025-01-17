My favourite Apple TV+ comedy has been cancelled for a bizarre reason

Quick Summary Apple has reportedly ditched the second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin for a very odd reason. Star and co-writer Noel Fielding allegedly failed to show up for filming.

Even though it stood out like a sore thumb on Apple TV+, the first season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin was pretty well received – gaining 84% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics.

Starring Noel Fielding and evoking fond memories of his Mighty Boosh years, the madcap comedy series was odd, niche and very, very British. A weird fit for the streaming service. I loved it.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

That's why I was thrilled, if not a little surprised to learn that it was coming back. Apple announced in July last year that a second season had been commissioned and we could look forward to more completely made-up adventures.

However, it now seems that won't be the case. Reports in the UK suggest that the show has actually now been cancelled for a very specific reason – Fielding allegedly failed to show up for filming.

According to The Sun, the majority of season 2 had already been shot but could not continue due to its lead actor's absence – Fielding played the eponymous Turpin. Nor could the series be rescued for broadcast in its current form.

It is claimed that the rest of the cast and crew were informed of the decision and disbanded.

Deadline reports that Fielding fell ill while in France over the Christmas break, leading to his inability to return to the set. His agent stated that he was "not well" and "not recovered enough to complete the filming".

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He could not attend rescheduled filming days neither.

It is expected that the show will not return as is, although its production company, Big Talk Studios, is reportedly mulling over the idea of reintroducing the concept with a different historical figure and, presumably, lead star.