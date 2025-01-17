My favourite Apple TV+ comedy has been cancelled for a bizarre reason

Seems fitting for the most bizarre comedy show on the platform

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
(Image credit: Apple)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Apple has reportedly ditched the second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin for a very odd reason.

Star and co-writer Noel Fielding allegedly failed to show up for filming.

Even though it stood out like a sore thumb on Apple TV+, the first season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin was pretty well received – gaining 84% on Rotten Tomatoes by critics.

Starring Noel Fielding and evoking fond memories of his Mighty Boosh years, the madcap comedy series was odd, niche and very, very British. A weird fit for the streaming service. I loved it.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

That's why I was thrilled, if not a little surprised to learn that it was coming back. Apple announced in July last year that a second season had been commissioned and we could look forward to more completely made-up adventures.

However, it now seems that won't be the case. Reports in the UK suggest that the show has actually now been cancelled for a very specific reason – Fielding allegedly failed to show up for filming.

According to The Sun, the majority of season 2 had already been shot but could not continue due to its lead actor's absence – Fielding played the eponymous Turpin. Nor could the series be rescued for broadcast in its current form.

It is claimed that the rest of the cast and crew were informed of the decision and disbanded.

Deadline reports that Fielding fell ill while in France over the Christmas break, leading to his inability to return to the set. His agent stated that he was "not well" and "not recovered enough to complete the filming".

He could not attend rescheduled filming days neither.

It is expected that the show will not return as is, although its production company, Big Talk Studios, is reportedly mulling over the idea of reintroducing the concept with a different historical figure and, presumably, lead star.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸