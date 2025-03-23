I'm absolutely loving Apple's new thriller series – it's so stressful

Dope Thief snuck up on me

Dope Thief on Apple TV+
(Image credit: Apple TV+)
Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News

Apple TV+ is on one heck of a run. It's been my personal pick of the best streaming services for at least a couple of years now, not least because it's the most affordable if you're looking for 4K quality shows, but it also has a habit of making those shows extremely high-quality.

So, when I saw the first trailer for Dope Thief a few weeks ago, I knew I'd be tuning in, although I didn't realise how much I'd enjoy it. This is a show that casts one of my favourite actors (Brian Tyree Henry) in a story that plays with some of my favourite tropes (people committing crimes badly), and it's been great so far. Now, Apple's deployed a super intriguing trailer showing what's coming up in the weeks yet to air.

Dope Thief — Season 1 Official Sneak Peek | Apple TV+ - YouTube Dope Thief — Season 1 Official Sneak Peek | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

It confirms that what has started as a very stressful show won't be letting up, as Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura's characters get further and further into trouble thanks to their calamatious screw-up early doors. The two of them play opportunistic criminals who think they've hit upon a brilliant recipe for ripping off drug dealers.

They pose as DEA agents, using the classic ballistic vests bearing those letters in bright white capitals, and turn over drug stashes to grab money and contraband before making themselves scarce. This all goes very wrong, though, when they hit a stash hiding way more than anticipated, and get the attention they'd so far been able to dodge after each job.

Image 1 of 5
Dope Thief on Apple TV+
(Image credit: Apple TV+)

I've pointed out before that this is the exact sort of scenario that some excellent Coen brothers movies have used as their hook – regular people or petty criminals who get dragged into messes they could never have anticipated. How these characters contrive to escape or fail to do so, can be endlessly compelling if handled the right way.

Dope Thief is handling it excellently, based on the trio of episodes available to watch at this point, and you can feel the influence of Ridley Scott in the background (he's on Executive Producer duties, along with Peter Craig, a long-time collaborator). As always, though, it's a little hard to judge the show until it finishes its run – but I recommend jumping aboard while it's still airing, for maximum suspense between episodes!

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸