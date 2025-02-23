I write about streaming every day but now I'm in one of the biggest shows in the world
You can call me a Kardashian, basically
Being a journalist isn't always the most glamorous of jobs, but it comes with some nice upsides, including the chance to try out a whole heap of tech and games before most people can get their hands on them. Still, if I had a bingo card for where writing would land me, "in the latest season of The Kardashians" wouldn't have featured on it.
A big part of my job here at T3 is keeping track of streaming releases, trailers and announcements, to keep people abreast of what's going on with the biggest and best streaming services on the market. Still, there are only so many hours in a day, and I don't have time to watch every single show I write about – even if I'm interested in many of them.
To be quite honest, that doesn't even really apply to The Kardashians, which just isn't my thing. So, after writing a story about the teaser trailer for its latest season a couple of months ago, I haven't gone out of my way to actually watch said run of episodes. This week, though, a friend sent me a screenshot that I can't help but find hilarious.
It turns out that I'm actually in Season 6 of the show, albeit in the most fleeting and technicality-laced way. Back in July of last year, before I came to T3 full-time, I filed the occasional freelance piece for The Independent here in the UK. As it turns out, one of those was about the relatively well-known and very odd biohacker Bryan Johnson. Lo and behold:
Obsessed as they are with public image and ageing, it makes sense that he'd come up as a topic in The Kardashians, but what's funnier to me is that a screenshot of my article is what's been used to flesh out the moment a little. My full name's up there in lights, albeit for a matter of seconds.
That's about as close as I'll ever get to being part of a multi-billionaire family empire, I reckon, and it's been good fodder for the group chats in the last few days. Maybe I'll sit on this for a while and wait for a major legal change to drop millions in royalties on my lap – who can say?
