HBO's raunchy show is back with another racy trailer

HBO's TV work is basically the gold standard, most critics and many viewers agree, so when it renews a show you're always going to want to pay attention. That said, the furore surrounding Euphoria's second season is unlike anything else I've seen in the TV world in quite some time.

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

After two seasons looking at the extremely messy personal lives of a group of high-school kids who're growing up and growing apart, the show went on what felt like a hiatus after its second season in 2022. Now, four years later, it's back and finally has a proper full-scale trailer.

Euphoria Season 3 | Trailer 2 | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Just like the teasers we've had so far this year, this new trailer makes it clear that Euphoria has gone big on a time-skip, acknowledging the fact that all of its biggest stars have visibly aged into their 20s, and setting the action firmly in their adult lives, which remain extremely messy and complicated.

Article continues below

We get a lot of looks at Zendaya's character Rue as she navigates the murky world of drug trafficking on the Mexico border, which is a bit of a crazy situation, but also clear visions of Nate and Cassie's extremely unhappy marriage. The big question for me will be how the show ties these characters back together again, given they seem to have drifted pretty far apart.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO) (Image credit: HBO)

If you check out the comments under the trailer on YouTube, though, you'll see that others are more preoccupied with a different question – has any show ever changed this much between seasons? As the top comment says: "This trailer feels like either I missed a season or is a whole new show".

That's probably the big question hanging over this new season of Euphoria – can it keep fans of the previous two seasons engaged while changing almost everything about the setting of the show? Well, by at least getting the main actors back despite scheduling challenges, it's started off in a good way – we'll see how it fares when it starts on 12 April on Sky TV, HBO Max and Now here in the UK.