Amazon removing one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of all time from Prime Video

Quick Summary A sci-fi hidden gem is about to be removed from Amazon Prime Video, so you'd better catch it quickly before it goes. 2012's Dredd is a superb comic book adaptation (one of the very best) and UK viewers will lose it in just a couple of weeks. It'll still be available on Max in the US though.

There have been plenty of big budget sci-fi flops in recent years, not least on the streaming services. So when they get a really good one, you'd hope they'd hold onto it.

Sadly though, one of the best science fiction movies in the last two decades is about to be ditched by Amazon Prime Video – so I thoroughly advise you make sure you watch it before it leaves.

I'm talking about Dredd, the 2012 big screen adaptation of 2000 AD's biggest star (and absolutely not the cack-handed 1995 attempt starring Sly Stallone). It is arguably one of the most underrated sci-fi flicks in modern times, albeit with a sizeable cult following, and it is sadly leaving Prime Video in just a couple of weeks.

Dredd 3D (2012) - Official Trailer #2 - YouTube Watch On

Originally released in 3D, the film stars Karl Urban (The Boys) as the eponymous Judge Dredd alongside a superb supporting cast, including Olivia Thirlby (Oppenheimer) as Judge Anderson and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as the main villain, Ma-Ma.

It owes much to Indonesian crime drama The Raid, with the action mainly taking place in a Mega City Block – a huge apartment complex that sports dangers on every level.

Beautifully paced and shot, with a script by the prolific Alex Garland (The Beach, 28 Days Later, Civil War), it shows a keen understanding of the iconic comic book character it's based on, yet also adds a gritty near future reality we can all recognise.

However, if you're in the UK and want to watch it at no extra cost (above a subscription to Amazon Prime), you'd better be quick.

It's worth noting though that viewers in the US can actually get it via Max, and it doesn't seem as if it'll be removed from there anytime soon.

Incidentally, a sequel has never materialised, nor has a planned TV series.

The owner of 2000 AD, Rebellion, announced its intention to make Judge Dredd: Mega-City One – a show based on the Dredd franchise – back in 2017. However, it was put on hold in 2020 during the pandemic and there's been no obvious movement on it since.