All-time classic horror movie with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes leaves Prime Video soon

It's the time of year when spooky movies are at their most alluring - we're just days away from Halloween, as well as the clocks changing, so it might be the perfect time to settle in for some scary movie nights.

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber with access to Prime Video, you might just want to rocket the 1976 horror classic Carrie to the top of your list, though - it's leaving the service here in the UK in just a few days' time. When November arrives, the movie will leave the catalogue, for now at least.

CARRIE (1976) | Official Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

There are plenty of reasons why I'd recommend watching Carrie now, too, even besides the nice timing of the Halloween season. For one thing, it's a stone-cold classic, with some moments that are instantly recognisable when they come around. It earns its chunky 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes handily.

The movie centres around the titular Carrie, played by Sissy Spacek, as she navigates a rocky high school life and the advent of late puberty. The target of bullies and mean tricks, as well as the victim of a terrorising mother, she starts to develop paranormal powers that baffle and scare her.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios) (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The movie builds towards a famous denouement at her high school prom, as her nasty classmates plan an infamous prank, but I won't spoil the ending for anyone who's never seen it. Suffice it to say it's one heck of a climax.

The movie's excellent quality aside, though, reports have been circulating just this week that Amazon actually intends to revive the story (adapted from a Stephen King novel) in the form of a new series on its streaming platform. That's hugely interesting news, not least because one remake already flopped - the 2013 version starring Chloë Grace Moretz, which didn't make much of a cultural dent.

So, given the original is living on borrowed time on Prime Video, now's the time to watch it so that you can sit back and wait for the new series, whenever it might arrive. Whether losing the 1976 Carrie will hurt Prime Video's aim to be the best streaming service out there might depend on whether you can watch it before it disappears.