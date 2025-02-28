Waze update gives some drivers a welcome surprise
The latest Waze update gives a more integrated look – if your car supports it
Quick Summary
An update to navigation app Waze has enabled use of the second display on the instrument cluster of select vehicles.
The feature appears to have landed with Waze 5.4, but the manufacturers who support it are limited.
Waze has pushed an update that allows for navigation information to be displayed on a vehicle’s driver display, as well as the central display. The move could enhance the driving experience for Waze users, if their car supports it.
Waze is one of the most popular navigation apps, with many choosing it over Google Maps or Apple Maps. It’s a good reason to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in your car – and if you do, then this latest update changes how the app behaves on select vehicles.
Traditionally, using your smartphone would mean that you have to look at the car’s central display to see the information, like navigation instructions. Some cars have allowed this to also be displayed on the driver’s display too, while a few – very few – also allow this information in a heads-up display.
The aim is to get the details in front of the driver’s eyes and avoid the distraction of looking into the middle of the car to consult the map or directions. Waze hasn’t offered this feature before, but in version 5.4, it has pushed this support to the public.
The cars that it works on is limited however, with support reported for BMW, Ford, Volvo and Polestar at present. It might come down to those models using Android Automotive on recent models, although that’s unconfirmed.
What we do know, thanks to Reddit users sharing images (such as palmenmichiel's pic above), is that you’ll see some crossover from Waze to the instrument cluster after the update, when a vehicle manufacturer supports it. While the screen shows the graphics, it doesn’t include everything, focusing on speed limits and the maps, so it’s not going to be a constant distraction.
At the moment it’s not known if this will change anything for native Waze apps on cars. Some models running Android Automotive can install Waze as a native app (ie., not as part of Android Auto or Apple CarPlay) and it’s likely that this will also bring wider support for those drivers. If that’s something you’ve seen in your car, feel free to share in the comments below.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As far as we know at the moment, you’ll need Waze 5.4 for this to work and all the images appear to be from Apple CarPlay at the moment.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
If you wondered where the Amazon devices were during Amazon's devices launch...
Plans for Amazon's new devices have now been confirmed
By Chris Hall Published
-
OnePlus Watch 3 shipments delayed for a really stupid reason
OnePlus meda mistake, oh sorry, we mean made a mistake.
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Apple CarPlay gets a great free update for Waze users
One of the best navigation apps has been tweaked for Apple users
By Chris Hall Published