Jeep will only ever make 4,806 Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition models – here’s why

In a collaboration that speaks to the hearts of explorers, Jeep and The North Face have unveiled a unique edition of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, blending automotive performance with rugged outdoor durability.

Two years in the making, the new SUV draws inspiration from the natural environment and incorporates neutral, earth-toned colours and rugged materials designed to weather any condition.

The vehicle’s muted palette and practical touches, like black matte stickers on the hood to reduce glare, make it both aesthetically compelling and functional in a range of environments.

The interior of this special edition takes cues from The North Face’s iconic Nuptse jacket, featuring washable, durable fabrics that can withstand mud, dust, and spills—ideal for weekend getaways and wilderness excursions.

Adding to the interior’s functionality, designers integrated webbing elements inspired by The North Face’s signature backpacks to enhance in-cabin storage options. The result is an SUV that is as well-suited to off-road adventure as it is to daily life.

Jeep’s 48V hybrid powertrain in the Avenger 4xe marks another step in its commitment to electrification.

This eco-conscious powertrain pairs a 1.2-litre turbo engine with dual electric motors, delivering reliable AWD performance. This combination provides the traction needed for diverse terrains while the hybrid setup reduces emissions.

Eric Laforge, Head of Jeep Europe, described the partnership as paving the way toward a more sustainable future, noting that each design choice, from colours to functional details, was made with sustainability and durability in mind.

The North Face’s “summit gold” accent colour features prominently throughout the vehicle’s interior, adding a bold but practical design cue.

Originally tested for visibility in remote environments, this color enhances the Avenger 4xe’s adventurous feel, while the addition of more durable materials ensures the car stays fresh and functional after even the dirtiest excursions.

This model will be produced in a limited run of 4,806 units, a symbolic tribute to Mont Blanc’s elevation, which inspired the collaboration.

Head over to Jeep to find out more about the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition.