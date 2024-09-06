You can charge your EV for free next week – here's how

Quick Summary Every wanted to charge your EV for free? Well now you can! RAW Charging is giving users a free charge in September.

If you've already picked up one of the best EVs on the market, there's really only one other thing you need to do – charge it. For most people, that means installing a charger at their home.

However, if you do need to top up at an external charging spot, it can be pricey. Fortunately, the good folks at RAW Charging is offering a welcome break from that cost next week.

To celebrate World EV Day, users will be able to charge for free on the 9th of September at RAW Charging sites around the UK. That includes locations like Alton Towers and many National Trust sites.

The free charging kicks off at 00:01 and will last all the way through until 23:59, at which point the normal, chargeable service will resume. Users will be able to utilise over 500 chargers, making it easier than ever to enjoy a free top up.

It's not the first time they've done this, either. In fact, the brand has been offering this service for the last three years on World EV Day, honouring a commitment to give back to EV drivers across the country.

That's a great freebie for electric vehicle drivers. While there are many factors involved in calculating the cost of charging your EV, public charging points are rarely a cheap way to do it.

Sadly though, they are a necessity for many drivers – particularly those who don't have a driveway or those in rented accommodation. That causes perceptions around the overall cost to shift, leading to more negative views over the EV market as a whole.

While a single day of free charging certainly won't put those issues to bed, it should offer a little something for those drivers who have committed to using an EV in spite of those costs. Just make sure to beat the rush to the charging point.