Kia hopes to fix electric cars' biggest problem by 2030

Quick Summary
Kia has confirmed that it will be developing an affordable electric city car – potentially bringing the price down to sub €20,000 for the first time.
It's likely that the model will be called the Kia EV1.
Kia is looking to address one of the biggest problems facing electric cars – the price.
With a wide selection of models, the company already offers good value, but when compared to the starting price of combustion cars, there's a gulf in what you're being asked to pay.
Kia currently has models running from the EV9 at the top end – with a big price tag attached to it – down to the Kia EV3, which is in the process of launching right now. But that smaller model still costs over £30,000 / $35,000 – out of the price range of many people.
Kia previously confirmed that it had plans for the Kia EV2, with an expected launch in 2026, but now the company president, Ho-sung Song has told Autocar that the "next, next target" is for a smaller electric city car, with a price under €20,000 (or around £16,850 / $22,248). This would open up the market to those who currently dismiss electric cars as being too expensive.
This new Kia – likely to be called the Kia EV1 – will take some time to develop, so it's more likely to launch closer to 2030. The Kia EV1 would replace the Kia Picanto which currently starts at around £15,000 / $18,000.
The problem comes with the cost of the battery. While a high-performance model or a seven-seater with plenty of features will appeal to those with more money to spend, as budgets get tighter, convincing people to move to an electric car gets a lot more difficult.
Who else is pursuing the affordable EV dream?
When VW announced its ID range with the ID.3, it outlined its aims to reduce the gap with combustion models and have electric cars at all prices. The VW ID.1 would likely be that model, offering a similar size as the VW Up. Skoda will follow along the same lines and is also looking to get a sub-€20,000 car to market by 2030.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
There have long been rumours of a cheaper Tesla, too – often referred to as the Tesla Model 2 – which won't get below the €20,000 threshold but is likely to come in around €25,000. That could see it compete with the likes of the Renault 5, which again is a new model that's just launching.
Currently if you're looking for an affordable EV, one of your best choices is the MG EV4 or the Fiat 500e. The next five years will be really interesting for electric cars. As the research and development that has gone into expensive models trickles down across the decade, it won't be long before electric cars are within reach of all buyers.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Virgin Media will give you a free 4K TV – but you have to be quick
If you want a free 43-inch TV, this is the deal for you
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple finally opens up to third-party app stores, but only if you win the postcode lottery
iPads are getting a more open ecosystem in Europe
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Kia EV3 brings over 370 miles range to a compact SUV
Taking the stylings of the EV9, this new EV goes even further
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Kia EV3 tease excites with scaled-down EV9 vibes – late May launch confirmed
Kia's next-gen electric SUV looks like it has come from the future
By Chris Hall Published
-
You will soon be able to control Samsung smart devices from your Kia
Hyundai and Tesla jump in on the SmartThings action, too
By Leon Poultney Published
-
Kia's Concept EV4 is here and it wants a slice of Tesla's pie
The Korean brand aims to redefine the electric sedan
By Leon Poultney Published
-
Kia Cee’d 2012 Review: Hands-on
The Kia Cee'd is back! Find out what we make of the Korean company's latest drive
By T3.com Published