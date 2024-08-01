All-new electric Audi A6 revealed with 466 miles of range

Audi has revealed the all-new A6 e-tron, a handsome electric saloon ready to square up against the Mercedes EQE and BMW i5.

Said to be the most aerodynamic Audi of all time, the new A6 e-tron has a claimed maximum range of almost 470 miles, while its total power output is up to 541 horsepower in its most potent S6 guise.

This car is a big deal for Audi, since the company no longer offers a petrol, diesel or hybrid version of its popular A6. Unlike BMW and Mercedes – who still offer internal-combustion versions of their 5-Series and E-Class – the Audi A6 e-tron stands alone as a purely electric car. That said, an internal-combustion update to the outgoing A6 will arrive later, badged as an A7.

(Image credit: Audi)

Audi’s latest EV looks similar to a concept car revealed in 2021, complete with sleek bodywork to improve the aerodynamics and range, a front grille that is almost entirely blanked-off, and a set of slim, shallow headlights.

Inside, the dashboard features a large, 14.5in touchscreen for the infotainment system and Apple CarPlay, alongside an 11.9in instrument display ahead of the driver. As with the Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Taycan, the new car offers a 10.9in passenger's display as an optional extra, so they can interact with the navigation and music without distracting the driver. Cameras and screens instead of tradition wing mirrors are also offered as an optional extra, as they are on other members of the e-tron family.

The new A6 sits on an electrical architecture called the Premium Platform Electric; this is a fast-charging, 800-volt system that’s also used by the new Porsche Taycan and electric Macan.

(Image credit: Audi)

In usual Audi parlance, the new, four-door A6 is available as a hatchback called the Sportback and an estate called the Avant. The latter has a slightly shorter claimed range than the hatchback, at a still-impressive 447 miles. Both versions claim to go a little further than both the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All that range is provided by a 94.9 kWh battery pack mounted in the floor. This sends power to either a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain, and charges at up to 270 kW when connected to a rapid DC charger. That’s the same charge rate as the previous-generation Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT.

The single-motor variant is called the A6 Performance. It produces 367 horsepower, accelerates to 62 mph in a claimed 5.4 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph. The more powerful, dual-motor model is called the S6 and has a total output of 502 horsepower. This is temporarily increased to the full 541 hp when launch control is enabled, and the 0-62 mph time falls to just 3.9 seconds, Audi says, while the top speed of the S6 is149 mph.

(Image credit: Audi)

Other differences between the regular A6 e-tron and sportier S6 include how the former has regular steel springs, while the letter gets adaptive air suspension that automatically adjusts to improve aerodynamic efficiency and range.

Prices have yet to be announced, but buyers can expect to pay between £60,000 and £70,000 depending on body style and specification.