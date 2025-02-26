Android Auto reboot issue seems to have a fairly innocuous explanation

Quick summary Android Auto has been causing some user's phones to reboot when they interact with the in-car system. The cause appears to be a developer setting on the phone.

Android Auto offers drivers a great way to get their smartphone onto the head unit of their car, often making for a more familiar and connected driving experience. But if your phone reboots when you use Android Auto, it’s no help at all.

That’s something that has been reported by a number of users on Reddit (via 9to5Google), who found that Android Auto was rebooting their phone as soon as they started using the driving app. That would mean, for example, that you’d go to listen to a message and your phone would reboot.

This problem was reported on a range of different handsets across different cars, but left users befuddled, as it seems that it wasn’t related to updates to the app or the version of Android on the phone. Instead, it seems that the cause of the problem was a developer setting.

It seems that the solution to the rebooting problem was to disable the “Force Desktop Mode” that lurks within the developer settings. The recent update to Android Auto 13.8 was highlighted as both the cause of the problem and the solution, but neither was the case. It seems it was just this developer setting.

It’s likely that there will be an Android Auto update that includes a more permanent fix in the near future.

What else is expected from Android Auto in 2025?

This isn’t the first time in 2025 that Android Auto has found itself in a bit of bother. Earlier in the year, Google pushed an update to some users that saw the route covered by some of the in-app UI. It was quickly rolled-back, giving drivers a clear view once again.

But aside from the mishaps, we could see Android Auto expanding its skillset, offering new options for users when on the road.

There’s long been talk of Android Auto widening its skills to accommodate the car’s entertainment hardware. Through 2024 we saw a number of background updates that hinted at Android Auto being able to use the car’s radio tuner, for example, as well as being able to access things like USB media that might be plugged in.

These changes may require some level of software integration on the car manufacturer’s part, but it would mean that you’re not limited to streaming, which could make for a much better experience for those driving in more remote areas.