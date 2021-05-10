Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2 tent: a top quality pick for backpackers

Designed firmly with backpackers and remote camping spots in mind, Sierra Designs' Meteor Lite 2 is a new incarnation of the brand's popular Meteor Light 2 tent. This version shaves off the grams and is a lightweight hiker- and bikepacker-friendly tent – but it still boasts an impressive amount of room once you pitch it. We tested this tent out on multiple camps over hill and dale to see if it measured up in the great outdoors, and were extremely impressed – in fact, it's right at the top of our best backpacking tent list now. Read on for our full Meteor Lite 2 tent review.

Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2 review: design and features

The 2 in the title of the Sierra Designs Meteor Lite stands, as you might expect, for the fact that this is a two-man tent – other versions of this model can sleep one or three people. The Meteor Lite 2 fits two people side by side with room at your feet for two backpacks, and two generous porches on each side give extra space for storing cooking equipment and hiking boots. This is a tent of two parts, an inner mesh tent and an outer waterproof ‘fly' – what we like about this design is that on hot nights you can sleep in the inner mesh tent on its own or just roll back half of the outer fly, which is great if you fancy a spot of stargazing.

The Meteor Lite hits a sweet spot when it comes to its size – it's lightweight at 1.66kg and compact enough when packed down to carry in a larger rucksack or to strap to the front of a smaller one, and can also be split between two people. A ‘burrito'-style carrying bag makes the job of packing the tent away in the morning a simple one.

Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2 review: performance and comfort

Hate wrestling with unwieldy tent poles? You'll love the Meteor Lite 2, which is quick, intuitive and easy to pitch in just a few minutes. Magnetic poles clip onto the inner mesh tent, and colour-coded tabs make it easy to pop the waterproof outer fly over the top to finish the pitching process. The tent can then be pegged out tautly to withstand wind and rain. Once up, the Meteor Lite has more than enough space for two campers, and the two wide doors and two porches make this model feel surprisingly roomy and airy despite being a compact tent. A half-dome design leaves more space over your head, which is vastly better than smaller, claustrophobic backpacking tent designs. This may be a tent aimed at – and perfect for – travelling light, but it's big enough inside to be a good all-rounder for festivals and camping trips with friends.

We've had the Meteor Lite on test for months now, and have been impressed every time we've camped in it. It's quick to pitch and pack away even in bad weather, and has stood up very well to repeated outings in high winds and rain – it still looks and feels as good as new after around 20 camping and wild camping adventures. If we were splitting hairs, we'd ask for more pockets – there are two small mesh pockets on each side of the inner tent, each of which will take a phone, a water bottle and other small bits and bobs, but bigger pockets would have been very handy for storing kit. All in all, though, the Sierra Designs definitely gets our vote for lightweight camping adventures.

Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2 review: verdict

We've got nothing but good things to say about the Sierra Designs Meteor Lite 2, which is thoughtfully designed, feels like great quality both to use and to sleep in and manages, Goldilocks-like, to be small and lightweight when packed down but still pleasingly roomy for one or two people when erect. Well worth investing in for years of adventures to come – we think the Meteor Lite is pretty well priced, especially if you're a regular backpacker or wild camper looking for your next trusty tent.