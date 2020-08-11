OTTY Hybrid mattress review: A luxurious feel for an impressively low price

The OTTY Hybrid mattress combines layers of pocket springs and foam, and features special temperature regulating features, all geared towards bringing you the perfect night's sleep. Price-wise, the OTTY Hybrid Original sits in the middle of of OTTY's range of Hybrid mattresses, being a little more expensive than the more basic OTTY Essential Hybrid, and cheaper than the OTTY PURE Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal Mattress.

We put the Original to the test to see if it manages to deliver on those promises, and how it compares to the rest of the best mattress around. Read on for our full OTTY Hybrid review.

OTTY Hybrid review: Design

Like most hybrid mattresses, the OTTY Hybrid mixes memory foam and springs to provide the ideal combination of bounce and support. This particular design features a whopping six different materials. At the bottom is the a solid base layer of HD Foam, bordered by 'Airflow side support' for edge-to-edge stability. Next up, 2,000 16cm pocket springs, engineered to bring bounce yet minimise motion transfer ("perfect for those sharing a bed with a tosser," says OTTY).

At the top you've got two layers of specialised memory foam: one designed to offer comfort and support, and the other focused on regulating temperature and keeping you cool – which can be an issue with memory foam. Finally, a removable and washable cover provides a soft sleep surface.

(Image credit: Otty)

How comfortable is the Emma Hybrid mattress?

We tested the Otty Hybrid for over a year and we love it. Otty classifies the mattress as medium firm, giving it a 7 out of 10 (with 10 being the firmness). We'd stretch to a 7.5 – it’s certainly firmer than the Emma Hybrid , and on a par with the Eve Premium Hybrid mattress.

The Otty Hybrid feels like a luxury mattress. The memory foam layer cushions you without feeling suffocating, while the springs push back so that it feels like you’re floating on the surface. We found it to be exceptionally supportive in all the right places. We also tested a pair of Otty pillows and one of our reviewers woke up without a neck ache for the first time in years.

Edge support is very good on the Otty Hybrid. The foam sides of the mattress are robust, which made it possible for us to sleep right up to the very edge without the sides collapsing. This larger sleep area helped the mattress feel wider than it is, which we liked. We did notice a small amount of motion transfer (it isn’t as good as the Eve Hybrid Premium on that front, but then this mattress is also half the price) but nothing that disturbed us. If you have a restless partner, this is still a better mattress than many to choose.

Temperature-wise, the Otty Hybrid scores well too. We found it to be cooler than other mattresses we’ve reviewed and didn’t overheat while sleeping – we even stayed relatively cool during a summer heatwave.

Bear in mind that if you’re a front sleeper, you may find the Otty Hybrid too firm. One of our reviewers found that sleeping on their stomach became uncomfortable after a while. However, another reviewer didn’t have any issues when sleeping on their stomach. That’s normal: your experience of the Otty Hybrid will depend on your height, weight and other personal factors, so we’d recommend making use of the 100-night to find out whether you like it as much as we do.

Emma Hybrid review: Price

The current RRP for the OTTY Hybrid original is as follows: A Single costs £374.99, the Double is £599.99, it's £699.99 for the King, and a Super King will set you back £799.99.

Price-wise, it sits right in the middle of OTTY's Hybrid offerings. The OTTY Essential (which is identical except it only includes 1,000 pocket springs) is the cheapest of the range, with prices starting at £325. If you've got more to spend, you could invest in its hi-tech sister mattress, the PURE Hybrid, made from bamboo memory foam with charcoal infused layers. Prices for the PURE start at £499. Finally, there's the memory foam-only OTTY Flex, which starts at £349.

While that is excellent value for money, this mattress has had a price rise since it first launched. Despite that, if it's a hybrid mattress you're after, OTTY is the cheapest of the popular mattress brands.

OTTY Hybrid: £374.99 (single); £599.99 (double); £699.99 (king); £799.99 (super king)

£374.99 (single); £599.99 (double); £699.99 (king); £799.99 (super king) Emma Hybrid: £519 (single); £729 (double); £799 (king); £899 (super king)

£519 (single); £729 (double); £799 (king); £899 (super king) Simba Hybrid: £549 (single); £749 (double); £849 (king); £949 (super king)

It's worth bearing in mind, though, that mattress brands regularly hold sales, so chances are you won't need to pay that RRP. Check out the best current prices in your region below, or head to our dedicated OTTY mattress discount codes and deals page.

OTTY Hybrid review: Other people's reviews

On TrustPilot, the OTTY gets an average of 4.6 stars out of five, across around 5,700 reviews, with 83% of respondents calling it 'Excellent' and awarding full marks. The handful of negative reviews focused on delivery issues, rather than problems with the product itself.

OTTY Hybrid review: Delivery and returns

The OTTY Hybrid comes rolled in a box, as you'd find with most modern mattress brands. There are a couple of options to make setup even easier. For a £10 fee, the delivery people will take the mattress directly to your room of choice. You can also pay for them to remove your old mattress at the same time. There have been some disruptions to this service as a result of the pandemic, though, so check the current status before ordering.

In line with the industry standard, OTTY offers a 100-night trial. That means, after 100 nights, if you're not getting on with your new mattress, then OTTY will pick it up and refund you for free. It asks you give it a minimum of four weeks trial, to give you time to get used to it. There's also a 10-year guarantee.

Verdict: Should I buy the OTTY Hybrid mattress?

The Otty Hybrid provides an exceptionally supportive sleep surface, with excellent edge support as well as decent temperature regulation and motion transfer control. It feels like a luxury offering, but the price tag is actually cheaper than all of its big rival hybrids. This mattress is on the firmer side, so if you want something softer, you might prefer the Emma Hybrid. While the crown for our favourite hybrid mattress goes to the Eve Premium Hybrid, if your budget won't stretch that far, the Otty Hybrid is an excellent alternative, for half the price.