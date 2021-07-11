NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express review: midget blender and food processor combo packs a powerful punch

Magic Bullet Kitchen Express review (short version): a blender and food processor in one, this is a petite treat.

When it comes to the best blenders, the best NutriBullets are right up there as a go-to brand. Its fuss-free handling and compact bullet-style design revolutionised smoothie-making, and suddenly made being fit and healthy a ‘thing’.

So it was no surprise when NutriBullet brought out a mini food processor to save us even more precious time in the kitchen. The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is a 2-in-1 blender and mini food processor that practically does the prep work for you. Besides blending your smoothies, you can quickly switch over the blades to slice, dice, chop or grind foods for mealtimes.

For someone like me who dreads the arduous task of chopping and dicing up onions and veggies, this is the perfect blend (no pun intended). What’s more, no more runny eyes from onions!

The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is small yet practical, but can it perform just as well as a standard food processor? I'm a big fan of Nutribullet blenders in general, so I was very keen to put this to the test with some blitzing and blending. Here's what I found…

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express: price and availability

(Image credit: NutriBullet)

For a handy all-in-one, the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is very affordable at just £69.99. It’s slightly cheaper than a standard food processor, but offers more versatility. In the US this Nutribullet costs $70 and in Australia, AU$130.

It’s available from most electrical and general retailers, and ideal for those on a budget.

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express: design and features

(Image credit: NutriBullet)

Standing at just ‎30.8 x 29.2 x 19.2 cm tall, the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express looks pretty tame (slightly taller than my mug!). However, it’s equipped with a 250w motor base with a 10,000rpm that provides notable power.

The key feature here though, is its dual purpose of one base handling two different attachments. This handy 2-in-1 appeal also makes it the ideal space solution for those with small (or cluttered) worktops. You won’t need to bother with two separate appliances unless you really need to. But if you didn’t want the extra expense, the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express offers much more value for money.

It comes with a 830ml work bowl with feed chute, stacked chopping blade, food pusher, two tall cups with lid and user guide. There are two types of blades, including the cross blade, designed to coarsely chop, mince and puree (cross blade), while the reversible slice/shred disc is to shred or slice foods. Giving you plenty of versatility when you’re slicing and dicing up a storm.

Designed with convenience in mind, it’s simple to use and change over the attachments with just a click and twist to lock in place. The dial on the base operates the motor with three modes, On, Off, and Pulse, for those quick bursts of power.

Those with a penchant for convenient kitchen appliances (myself included!) will love the fact that everything is mini – even the tall (or not so tall) cups for smoothies. These are great for those always on the go or for storing away in the fridge. The work/food bowl is light to carry, with a sturdy handle made from durable plastic. What’s more, it’s easy to clean (hooray!), with all parts dishwasher-safe, except for the power base. You can’t get much better than that.

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express: performance

(Image credit: NutriBullet)

The Magic Bullet Kitchen Express is surprisingly powerful for its size. After throwing some fruit into the cup, it had no issues quickly rustling up a smooth and tasty smoothie. If you can taste a little pulp, you can simply switch it to the quick ‘pulse’ setting until it’s to your liking. Despite the mini cup size, you could easily get two full glasses out of it, if you cared to share!

Similar results applied for the food processor which minced up onions and garlic in no time, although some pieces came out larger than others. It was also able to grind things like coffee beans and almonds into a nice powder form. But this can be hit-and-miss depending on the food type, so ensure you use the correct blade.

Bear in mind, the size of the work bowl only accommodates servings for 1-2 people, so may not be practical for large families or those who love cooking up a storm! For this, a larger food processor or one with advanced features would be more beneficial.

Minor downsides are you’d still need to cut up larger items to fit into the small feed chute, and the motor can be rather loud. But these are not deal-breakers.

In any case, this is the perfect, 2-in-1 tool for rustling up quick snacks such as salsa dips and hummus when you’re in a hurry. Plus you can’t go wrong with the simplicity and ease of use, which is certainly a bonus!

NutriBullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express: verdict

(Image credit: NutriBullet)

The Magic Bullet Express may not look fancy, but it’s a mighty little powerhouse. The perks of a 2-in-1 blender and food processor combo certainly has its benefits, and results are almost identical to a standard food processor. Its compact design is perfect for those lacking in kitchen space, but that also means you’ll only get small quantities out of it. For bigger households who would need more capacity or advanced features, this is probably not ideal for your needs.

However, if you’re after power and convenience to do those small prep tasks, this Nutribullet does a smashing job.