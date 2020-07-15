Nectar Memory Foam mattress review

Nectar Mattress deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Nectar memory foam mattress has gone down so well with customers in the United States, its maker Nectar Sleep became North America’s fastest-growing online seller of 2018. In our Nectar mattress review, we uncover the reasons why the UK should be jumping on this top-notch mattress – which is currently sitting at number 3 in our ranking of the best mattress in the world – too.

We’ll look at the Nectar’s pros and cons, its levels of firmness and comfort, user feedback on the mattress, and info on the latest Nectar mattress deals and promotions.

What is the Nectar mattress?

The Nectar is a boxed memory foam mattress, roughly similar in style and price to other mid-to-high-end options like the eve and the Emma. Notable features include a cover made of temperature-regulating polymer, and a breathable upper layer of memory foam. A transitional layer of standard memory foam and a thick support foam make up the rest of the mattress.

Nectar Sleep offer a 365-day trial on their mattress – a major upgrade on the industry standard period of 100 days. The brand claims that its carbon-offsetting projects make the Nectar the first “climate neutral” mattress to be sold in the UK.

This mattress comes compressed and rolled up in a handily-sized box, making it much easier to load into your home and onto your bed than a traditionally packaged mattress.

Nectar mattress: Price

The Nectar mattress is priced at the premium end of the memory foam mattress-in-a-box market, with a higher RRP than the likes of the Emma and Casper mattresses.

Pricing is as follows:

Single: £499

Small Double: £699

Double: £699

King: £799

Nectar often runs promotions offering significant savings on their mattress – sometimes in the region of £100. Head to our roundup of the best Nectar mattress discount codes and deals for the current offers.

Nectar mattress: Firmness/comfort

T3’s testing quickly revealed the Nectar to be a superbly comfortable mattress. Our reviewer fell asleep on it after just a few minutes – unintentionally.

This is a mattress at the firmer end of the memory foam spectrum, perhaps just a little firmer than eve and Casper’s classic mattresses. As such, the Nectar could be a good choice for those who find the likes of the Leesa and the Emma just a little too yielding. We’d give it a 7/10 for firmness, relative to other foam mattresses. Naturally, the Nectar is not so firm or actively supportive as most pocket-sprung mattresses, or hybrid mattresses like the Simba.

Having tested the Nectar in a variety of sleeping positions, we found that this mattress is at its very best when used by a back-sleeper. That said, this is a brilliantly comfy option however you prefer to rest – on your front, back or side.

The sweetest of all the Nectar’s advantages is its temperature regulation. Many foam mattresses come with claims of cooling technology attached, but few deliver on those promises to the same extent as the Nectar, which uses a breathable upper foam and temperature-regulating fabric cover to keep your temperature down in hot weather.

What’s not so good about the Nectar?

There are no glaring defects to the Nectar, and common memory foam mattress gripes like excessive motion transfer and overheating are not noticeably present. The only potential downside to the Nectar is that it may be a little too firm for some users. If you cherish the sensation of sinking into a memory foam mattress, you should probably look elsewhere.

User reviews: what other people say

At time of writing, over 4,000 Trustpilot users in the UK had awarded Nectar Sleep an excellent average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

One recent reviewer writes, “[The Nectar] has to be the best mattress I’ve slept on. Can’t believe how comfortable it is.” Other users describe the Nectar as ‘fantastic’, ‘amazing’, ‘great’, and some even say the mattress has helped with their back pain.

Not everyone loves the Nectar. We spotted some users who were critical of Nectar Sleep’s customer service, while others picked holes in the fine detail of the Nectar’s design, such as the lack of handles on the sides of the mattress.

Nectar mattress: The Small Print

The Nectar mattress comes with a 365-day home trial. If you decide you don’t like the mattress during the trial period, you can return it free-of-charge and get your money back. All Nectar mattresses come with a ‘Forever Warranty’, which guarantees a replacement mattress in the event of defective workmanship or materials in the first ten years of ownership; after that point manufacturing defects or materials failures are covered by repairs, re-covering or replacement, as appropriate. Nectar mattress deliveries and returns are free.

Should I buy the Nectar memory foam mattress?

If you’re the kind of person who likes a relatively firm memory foam mattress and hates overheating at night, the Nectar would be one of the very best mattresses you could buy. Yes, it’s a bit of an investment, but the Nectar’s combination of comfort and innovative temperature regulation could make it well worth the money – especially considering the safety net of a 365-day free trial period with free delivery and returns.