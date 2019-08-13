REM-Fit 500 Ortho mattress review

The REM-Fit 500 Ortho mattress is a next-generation orthopaedic mattress from active lifestyle bedding and sleep brand REM-Fit. Aimed at people who wake up feeling sore with back and joint pain, it's designed to offer “unrivalled temperature regulation, comfort and supreme back support”.

We’re always looking for the best mattress – so we reviewed the REM-Fit 500 Ortho to find out what it's like to sleep on. Here’s everything you need to know about this hybrid orthopaedic mattress...

What is the REM-Fit 500 Ortho Mattress?

The REM-Fit 500 Ortho Mattress is a firm, 25cm-deep hybrid mattress that combines 2,000 orthopaedic pocket springs with five layers of cushioning and supportive foam. It’s a single-sided mattress – so you don’t have to flip it – and it comes with a handy hypoallergenic fabric cover that’s removable and machine-washable.

The REM-Fit 500 is a bed-in-a-box mattress, which means it’s delivered free to your door – rolled-up and vacuum-packed – inside a conveniently sized box. Once unpackaged, it expands quickly, taking around two hours to settle into its full height.

As with most bed-in-a-box mattresses, the REM-Fit 500 comes with a 100-night trial. If you decide it isn't for you, you'll get a full refund and your mattress will be donated to the British Heart Foundation, who will collect it from your home for free.

REM-Fit 500 Ortho Mattress price

All full price, the REM-Fit 500 Ortho sits at the higher end of the bed in a box market. A single costs £649, a double £799, king £849, and super king £949 (other sizes are available). However, the company often runs cheap mattress deals and discounts that can cut up to 25% off the price of the REM-Fit 500 Ortho, so if you're thinking of buying one it’s worth keeping an eye on the site.

REM-Fit 500 Ortho: materials

So what’s inside the REM-Fit 500 Ortho mattress? Here’s how the layers break down...

REM-Fit 500 specs Mattress type: hybrid

Materials: springs and memory foam

Comfort: firm

Depth: 25cm

Machine-washable cover: yes

Temperature-regulating: yes

Flip: No

Handles: No

Bed base: suitable for all

Guarantee: 15 years

On top, a 5cm layer of cool gel-infused memory foam aims to regulate your temperature – cooling you in the summer, and warming you in the winter. Next, a 2cm Mediflex layer bulks the total memory foam up to 6cm, helping the REM-Fit 500 mould to the shape of your body and correctly align your spine.

In the middle, 2,000 orthopaedic springs (14cm tall) are designed to provide upper and lower back support. They’re surrounded by foam side walls, which provide edge-to-edge support (so you can sleep right up at the edge without it buckling) and prevent the side of the mattress from sagging over time.

At the bottom is a 4cm high-density foam layer. This provides a robust foundation that REM says will support a combined weight of up to 40 stone – 20 stone max per sleeper – for at least 15 years. Finally, encompassing the whole thing is a breathable fabric cover that you can remove and wash to prolong the life of your mattress.

How comfortable is the REM-Fit 500 Ortho mattress?

The REM-Fit 500 Ortho is a supportively firm mattress: on a scale of 1-10 (with 10 being the firmest) we’d rate it an 8. That makes it one of the firmer mattresses we’ve tested, and we won’t lie: it took us a few days to adapt to it. But once we did, we were impressed.

We tested this orthopaedic mattress for several weeks, and found the balance between comfort and support to be outstanding. It’s extremely comfortable to lie on, letting you sink in slightly, before pushing you up to sleep on the surface, almost as though you’re weightless.

Each night the foam quickly moulded to our body, cushioning pressure points like our shoulders, hips and knees, while working with the pocket springs to provide precise support – whether we were sleeping on our side, back or front.

It’s also very good at absorbing motion, thanks to those pocket springs. If you have a restless partner, you’re less likely to be disturbed. And it regulated our temperature well, too. Standard memory foam mattresses can cause overheating, but the REM-Fit 500 Ortho remained cool for us, even during a heatwave this summer.

Anything not so good to know about?

Not really – the REM-Fit 500 Ortho is a very good mattress. That said, one missing feature we’d have liked to see is handles. This mattress doesn’t need to be flipped over like many of its competitors, but you do need to rotate it regularly to keep it in premium condition – and without handles that’s awkward.

We did notice a small amount of off-gassing when we opened the packaging. That’s normal for new mattresses (it’s the same smell you get with new cars). The odour can take up to two weeks to disappear, but in this case it went within a few hours.

How other people reviewed the REM-Fit 500 Ortho

Mattresses are, of course, subjective. Weight and sleeping position are just two factors that can affect experience, so to create a more rounded REM-Fit 500 Ortho Mattress review, we researched feedback from other users and expert testers.

TrustPilot rates REM-Fit’s mattresses generally as excellent, averaging at a full five out of five stars across nearly 500 user reviews.

We saw more than one reviewer reporting an improvement in back and joint-related aches and pains after trying the REM-Fit 500 Ortho mattress (this user review, for example, this one, this and this). We also saw that many people, like us, had worried that the REM-Fit 500 Ortho might be too firm. The majority were won around by its comfort and support, though one customer found it to be not firm enough – proving again how subjective firmness is.

Of the limited complaints we could find, the common theme related to delivery or collection timings from REM-Fit’s third-party providers.

Should I buy the REM-Fit 500 Ortho Mattress?

We think the REM-Fit 500 Ortho is an excellent choice of mattress. It’s exceptionally supportive – with just the right amount of luxury memory foam to cushion pressure points like your shoulders, hips and knees – and it’s durable too, making it a great investment.

If you like a firmer mattress, or suffer from aches and pains, we definitely think the REM-Fit 500 Ortho is worth considering. It’s also a great choice for couples, thanks to its low motion transfer and great edge support.

If you don’t want a firm mattress, we’d recommend looking at the medium-firm Emma Original mattress instead (a foam mattress) – or the softer Sealy Teramo 1400 (if you’re committed to a hybrid). However, we’ve been very pleasantly surprised by the REM-Fit 500 Ortho mattress, and that 100-night trial means you can easily return it if it isn't right for you.