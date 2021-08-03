When it comes to premium hair styling brands, one name comes to mind: GHD, or Good Hair Day to give the brand its full title. GHD straighteners are synonymous with being the best on the market and have become a staple of many a woman’s hair styling arsenals. I've been reviewing the GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners to see just how good they really are.

GHD claims the Platinum+ are the world’s first 'smart straightener', able to predict your hair’s needs using innovative ultra-zone sensors. This means that the GHD Platinum+ can respond to your hair and the way that you style, controlling heat more effectively and predicting your personal hair needs, to give ultimate results and stronger, healthier hair.

The Platinum+ stylers were first released in September 2018 and I've been using them almost solidly since then. They still sit at the top of GHD's styler range, and as such, are the most expensive straighteners the brand sells (you can find the best price in the widgets above, or check out our best GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners deals page).

They're also more expensive than most competing straighteners from the likes of Remington and Cloud Nine, although they're still considerably cheaper than the Dyson Corrale, which is GHD's biggest rival in the battle of premium hair stylers.

So, without further ado, here's our review of the GHD Platinum+ stylers…

GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners review: Design

The Platinum+ look like traditional GHD stylers evolved – they carry the brand's design DNA but are sleeker and more streamlined.

The most prominent update is the two-piece hinge seen on previous GHD models being replaced by a single curve wishbone hinge. This prevents hair from getting caught, which can be an issue with many of its rivals.

The GHD Platinum+ is slimline and lightweight, weighing just 302g compared to the Dyson Corrale's 563g. I found them comfortable to use over long styling sessions, without getting any fatigue or arm ache due to their light weight.



The physical switch of the GHD Original has been replaced with a button surrounded by circular white light which tells you when the straighteners are hot enough to use. Gone is the little red LED, which started to look a little dated in my opinion.

Overall, the GHD Platinum+ stylers feel like a premium product. They're constructed from soft-touch plastic and the hinge is crafted from polished chrome.

The biggest difference to the Dyson Corrale, apart from the size and weight, is that the GHD must be plugged in using the long 2.7-metre swivel cord – there's no battery-powered cordless styling here. I've never been frustrated with the swivel cord, and find it manages to stay out of my way when styling.

The GHD Platinium+ are available in black or white colourways, as well as frequently released limited edition colourways, such as the "Festival" design, Rose Pink, and Ombre Chrome options we've seen recently.

In the box, you'll also find a heat resistant plate guard, which is like a little silicon sock that slides over the stylers when you've finished using them.

GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners review: Features and technology

When they were first launched, GHD called the Platinum+ the world’s first 'smart straightener'. That doesn't mean they can be controlled using your smartphone or a voice assistant… thankfully. It means they're fitted with "ultra-zone" sensors and "predictive" technology.

The sensors built into both floating plates monitor heat and resistance 250 times a second, allowing the Platinum+ stylers to determine the thickness of your hair and the speed at which you are styling and adjust the power delivery accordingly.

For example, if you quickly whizz over long, thick hair then the GHD Platinum+ stylers will boost the power so they work for the full length of your hair. Or, if you're slowly going over quite thin hair, GHD will reduce the power, so they don't damage your locks.

Talking of heat damage, GHD has also done away with temperature control, instead opting to maintain the temperature at 185˚C – a temperature which the company claims is the perfect balance between styling power and protection from heat damage.

GHD Platinum+ will also turn off automatically after 30 minutes of inactivity, which is a handy safety feature for the forgetful amongst us.

GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners review: Performance

Okay, so how well do the GHD Platinum+ actually straighten hair? Very well, in my experience.

First of all, the floating heat plates feature a super-high gloss finish, so they glide over hair effortlessly and never grab. They're so smooth it has to be felt to be believed.

They also heat up very quickly. I timed them with a stopwatch and they took just 15 seconds to reach maximum temperature. I've found that's very useful if you want to quickly run over your hair when you're getting ready to go out.

The ultra-zone sensors also mean strands of hair only need a single pass to achieve good results, which is much quicker and better for my hair than constantly going over and over the same strand, which is often required with cheaper stylers.

GHD promises that the Platinum+ delivers 70–percent stronger hair, 20-percent more shine and two times more colour protection, and, while that's very hard for me to corroborate in any sort of scientific way, I do feel my hair looks in better condition after using them.

I also like the fact that the rounded barrel of the Platinum+ can be used to create other hairstyles. I often use them to create waves in my hair, which could also be done with the best hair curlers.

GHD Platinum+ hair straighteners review: verdict

The GHD Platinum+ is the greatest of all time when it comes to hair straightening. They may not offer as many new features as the Dyson Corrale, but they provide flawless, reliable results in a compact and lightweight package.

The ultra-zone sensors and predictive technology will not only ensure maximum styling performance, but also stop excessive heat damage, so it is a truly useful innovation.

The only drawback is the inability to use the Platinium+ wirelessly, similar to the Dyson Corrale, but we're not too bothered by this due to the drawbacks going cordless creates (such as the extra battery weight and short battery life).

Ultimately, if you're looking for the best hair straighteners around, then you can't go wrong with the GHD Platinum+ stylers.