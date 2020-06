Fujitsu will be hoping to win over the smartphone crowd with its as yet unnamed quad-core offering that features a 13-megapixel camera.

On top of its NVIDIA Tegra 3 1.5 Ghz prowess, the 4.6-inch screen device is dust-proof and water-resistant and runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Like the LG Optimus 4X HD, the Fujitsu smartphone will use Companion Core technology to preserve battery life. It comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor for, well, sensing your finger.