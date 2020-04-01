Emma Hybrid mattress review

The Emma Hybrid is a welcome re-addition to the super-popular German brand's range of mattresses. Memory foam-only mattresses are getting all the attention at the moment, but hybrids such as this one aim to offer customers the best of both worlds by combining the support of foam with a layer of springs, to give the bouncy feel of a traditional mattress. I've been putting the Emma Hybrid to the test for the past three weeks, to help you decide whether it's the right mattress for you.

The Emma Hybrid mattress was actually the first product to come from Emma. A year after its launch, the memory foam Emma Original swooped in to steal the limelight, and for a while the brand discontinued the Emma Hybrid. It only returned to the store in late February 2020, and it's still unavailable in the US.

Emma's memory foam Original ranks right at the top of T3's ranking of the best mattress right now (read the full Emma mattress review to find out why). So how does this re-addition to the Emma family fare? Read on for my in-depth Emma Hybrid review.

Emma Hybrid review: Design

The Emma Hybrid is made up of five layers, which combine to offer a dreamy night's sleep – or that's the theory anyway. Sitting at the top is the patented Airgocell foam – a layer of open-pored, breathable foam designed to absorb and wick away any moisture, so you don't wake up sweaty.

Below this are the pocket springs – the layer that differentiates the Emma Hybrid from the Original. These are designed to offer support as well as aiding air circulation to keep you cool.

Top to bottom: Top cover, Airgocell foam (blue), pocket springs, memory foam (pink), HRX foam, bottom cover (Image credit: Emma)

Next come two layers of foam. There's layer of pressure-relieving memory foam that adapts to any sleeping position, distributes the pressure evenly across the whole mattress, and ensures your spine stays aligned while you slumber. And there's a chunky layer of HRX foam, which is zoned to provide support in the places you need it most.

Finally, there's the two-part cover, which is removable and washable. On the top; breathable, elastic fabric to keep you cool while you sleep. On the bottom; a 3D mesh that wicks moisture away as well as having non-slip properties to stop the mattress from shifting around on your bed frame. All sizes are 25cm deep.

Emma Hybrid review: Firmness and comfort

There's no indication on the Emma website of how firm this mattress is meant to be, but I found it on the softer end of the spectrum, and would rate it around a 5 or 6 for firmness (with 10 being the firmest). There also isn't really the 'bounce' I'd expect from a hybrid mattress – I can't feel the springs when sleeping or when pressing down directly on the mattress.

Now let's focus on the most important thing – how comfortable is the Emma Hybrid? The answer is: extremely. I have trouble falling asleep and sleeping through the night, and the Emma Hybrid has changed the game completely.

It's superbly comfortable in a range of different sleeping positions, and stays put if you're prone to wriggling to try and get comfy, with no creaking or bouncing about (if you have a bedmate, they'll probably be grateful for this, too). Because it's a softer mattress, it's also extremely comfortable if you're lying on your front.

The Emma Hybrid is on the softer end of the spectrum, and is seriously comfortable (Image credit: Emma)

I found that I was consistently sleeping solidly through the night, and waking feeling well-rested – very unusual for me. I'd wager this is thanks to the memory foam layer, which moulds around your body and keeps you snug in place as you sleep.

The top layer of the Emma Hybrid seems to respond to your body heat as you lie in it, so it feels like it's actively warming you in the night. This is delightful in winter – it's been chilly overnight since I started testing this, and my bed is cosier than it has ever been.

However, if you're prone to overheating in the night, it's something to be aware of. The comparative warmness of Emma's mattresses is something we also noted in our Emma Original review, which makes sense as the top layer is the same.

Emma Hybrid review: Price

At full price, a single Emma Hybrid mattress costs £479; a small double is £649; a double £699; a king £749; and a super king £849. It's roughly £50 more than the same sized Emma Original, to account for additional layer included here.

Across most sizes, this puts it in the lower-middle of the price range for hybrid mattresses from leading brands – check out the comparison chart below for the full breakdown.

Emma Hybrid: £479 (single); £699 (double); £749 (king); £849 (super king)

£479 (single); £699 (double); £749 (king); £849 (super king) Simba Hybrid: £549 (single); £749 (double); £849 (king); £949 (super king)

£549 (single); £749 (double); £849 (king); £949 (super king) OTTY Hybrid: £374.99 (single); £599.99 (double); £699.99 (king); £799.99 (super king)

However, it's worth being aware that if you keep your eyes peeled, it's relatively easy to pick up a cheap deal. Emma itself has offered some hefty discounts since it relaunched the Emma Hybrid, and there are also bargains to be had when buying via retailers such as John Lewis and Amazon.

Emma Hybrid review: Delivery and returns

Like many of the most popular mattresses right now, the Emma hybrid is delivered in a box – this one measuring 45x45x110cm. So even if, like me, you live in an awkward basement flat, it's relatively easy to maneuver into your bedroom for 'unfurling'. Delivery is free within the UK, and currently no-contact – you won't be asked to sign for delivery.

There was a slight smell to the mattress for the first few days, but it was by no means unpleasant – more like a typical 'new homeware' smell than anything.

The Emma Hybrid is delivered in an easy-to-maneuver box (Image credit: Emma)

Emma usually offers a 100-night trial, but that's currently extended to 200 nights, from the day you receive your new mattress. This is to give you enough time to fully adjust to your new mattress, which can take up to six weeks. If, after that time, you find you're not getting on with your mattress, Emma will organise it to be picked up for free and you'll get a full refund. You'll be pleased to hear you don't have to try and get it back into the original box for this. Finally, there's a 10-year guarantee for added peace of mind.

Verdict: Should I buy the Emma Hybrid mattress?

The Emma Hybrid is a very welcome re-addition to Emma's range of quality mattresses. It's extremely comfortable in a range of different sleeping positions, and being softer than some competitors, it's especially well suited to front or side sleepers.

It's also a great investment if you're a restless sleeper. It absorbs any tossing and turning with ease, and feels supportive, soothing and super cosy, to help promote an unbroken night's sleep.

This mattress is definitely softer and warmer than some competitors. If you prefer a firm mattress, or find you often overheat at night, you might want to check out the OTTY Hybrid instead.

Of course, people have very different body shapes, sleeping styles, and preferences when it comes to mattresses. I'll be updating this article with a report on what other reviews say once people have had a chance to write them.