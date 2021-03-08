Watch Dogs: Legion multiplayer rollout hits snags on console and grinds to a halt on PC

Watch Dogs: Legion players who have been itching to dive into the multiplayer mode set to drop tomorrow are in for some bad news, with the PC version of the online mode being delayed – indefinitely.

The Ubisoft title is set to get its online mode tomorrow, March 9, but the dev team has taken the decision to delay it on PC because of an issue that causes it to crash "for players with certain GPUs". There's no new launch date yet, so PC players will just have to sit tight and wait for more news.

If you're playing on console, it's not going to plain sailing; in a tweet dropping the news, the studio explains that the Tactical Ops missions are also causing the game to crash, so it'll be delayed for now, and roll out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia on March 23.

The only other point of note is for PS4 and PS5 players, with the team saying that players on Sony's consoles will have limited in-game text chat when Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode launches tomorrow, with a fix planned to roll our on March 23 alongside the Tactical Ops missions.

The news is going to be a blow to PC players, but it's better than a half-baked online mode that's out there crashing on PCs left, right, and centre. After the ongoing Cyberpunk debacle, hearing that a studio is delaying its title to iron out the bugs is the news we want to hear.