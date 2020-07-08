Toshiba's new ultra-cheap 4K TVs bring 4K and Dolby Vision HDR for under £300

Looking for an ultra-cheap way to switch to a 4K HDR TV – or to add a new one to another room? Toshiba's new UL20 TV range is extremely well-priced, but offers a solid set of features, while coming in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch and 65-inch sizes.

The 43-inch model is just £299, then it's 50 inches for just £329, 55 inches for £379, 58 inches for £399, or 65 inches for £549.

The key thing is that there there's a full Ultra HD panel, with support for Dolby Vision advanced HDR, as well as the standard HDR10 and HLG formats. Dolby Vision is supported by Netflix, Apple TV and Blu-rays, and helps TVs without flagship levels of brightness to make the most of HDR on a scene-by-scene basis, so it's an ideal addition here.

There are three HDMI ports and two USB ports, and it comes equipped with streaming apps for a lot of the most common services, including Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, and Freeview Play brings in catch-up TV from iPlayer, All 4, ITV Hub and more. With these features, it's definitely competitive with the best TVs under £500.

It's missing Disney+ and Apple TV, but you can add those for cheap with one of the best media streamers – great options with 4K and Dolby Vision are under £50.

We've been impressed with Toshiba's budget TVs, including the recent Toshiba U2963, so if you're looking for a big-screen TV that doesn't break the bank, or just an extra TV for a bedroom or office, these look like really strong options.