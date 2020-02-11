This Windows laptop nearly beats the 16-inch Macbook Pro and is almost half the price

Want the high-performance capabilities of Apple's most powerful computer, but don't want to pay full price? We don't blame you. Once you've experienced a fully specced-out MacBook Pro, it can be difficult to go back to a lower standard of laptop. However, these don't come cheap.

The top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro is a computer with a lot under the hood (with a huge 8TB of storage and 64GB of RAM) but it costs around $6,099 for the full works. Fortunately, HIDevolution, a company that builds bespoke high-end laptops and mobile workstations, has taken matters into its own hands and offered a Windows equivalent that almost matches the MacBook spec for spec.

It also, fortunately, is around 45% cheaper than the Apple laptop. The souped-up MSi 15 Prestige laptop comes with that all-important 64GB of RAM, 8TB SSD storage, Nvidia Geforce graphics card with 4GB of GDDR5 and a 15.6” FHD screen with wide view angle and slender bezel. All that comes in at a much more wallet-friendly $3,269. Check out the deal in full below:

HIDevolution MSI Prestige 15 Built-To-Order laptop | now $3,269 from NewEgg

The tenth-generation six-core i7 processor won't quite match up to the MacBook Pro's formidable i9 equivalent, but almost everything else regarding this fantastic value laptop will give you as much horsepower as Apple's offering. It's a custom laptop, but from an authorised built-to-order seller, which means no tinkering on your end to get it running.

If you're dead set on committing to Apple's Catalina OS or you're already knee-deep in the Apple economy and want an accompanying laptop, we're afraid the MSI Prestige won't help matters. But if you're easy between Mac and Windows, this incredible value workhouse will do 99% of the jobs you'll use a top-end MacBook for, and cost almost half as much.

The battery capacity, at 82Whr, is a little behind Apple's top-spec MacBook Pro, but the high-performance powerhouse will still give you plenty of untethered hours. It even weighs slightly less than the MacBook, beating Apple's machine in the portability stakes.

Still not sold? Check out our list of the best laptops and best MacBook Pros you can buy in 2020, and browse the best laptop deals this month to find the biggest-value bargains available right this second.