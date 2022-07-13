This Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop deal is a winner on Prime Day

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to laptops, there are machines for work and ones for play. The beauty of the best gaming laptops is that they can easily cope with both: spreadsheets during the day and blasting zombies at night. That's why if you're going to invest your own money in a laptop you might as well plump for something powerful enough to game on too.

Gaming laptops don't need to cost a fortune either – you can pick up a good one for under £1000. However, if you want the best performance, prices can be upwards of £2000.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced (opens in new tab) is one of our highest-rated gaming laptops. In fact, it's our premium pick, only pipped to the top spot because that £2500+ price tag isn't in most people's budgets. So when I spotted this laptop among the best Prime Day deals (opens in new tab), I had to flag it.

Normally listed at £2499.98 (and it has been for months), the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is currently £1699.99. That's a saving of nearly £800 on this excellent gaming machine. It's spec'd out with an 11th gen i7 Intel core processor, Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 graphics card, and an incredible 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display.

US readers can also find the Razer Blade 15 (opens in new tab) with a more conservative 15% discount right now.

If you're even considering buying a gaming laptop, put this one in your basket now, while it lasts.

Prime Day UK deal

Prime Day US deal