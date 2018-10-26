This is the world's first 5G phone, it's got a totally bezel-free screen, 10GB RAM, and is out now

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is here officially and it's not only bringing with it a bezel-free screen and 10GB or RAM but it's the world's first 5G connected handset to go on sale. Sorry, Samsung Galaxy S10, you've been beaten to it.

Despite all the major manufacturers racing to get their 5G smartphones out there first, it looks like China's Xiaomi has done it with its officially announced Mi Mix 3 smartphone.

Not only does the Mi Mix 3 sport 5G connectivity but it also has a bezel-free display. Yup, no Infinity edges, no notches, just all screen. The 24MP front facing camera is hidden behind and can be slid up when needed. Or just use the impressive dual 12MP rear camera instead. Either way it'll be fast thanks to the Snapdragon 845 CPU backed by up to a mind-boggling 10GB of RAM. 

Everything should look great on the 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display which offers a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. And it should all keep glowing beautifully all day thanks to a 3,200mAh battery. 

Pricing for the 6GB/128GB model starts at 3,299 RMB which is about £370, and goes up to a 10GB/256GB model for 4,999 RMB which is around £560. The catch? This is China only, for now.

