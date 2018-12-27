The Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 are discounted in the John Lewis New Year sale

If you're after the best phone deals this Boxing Day then have we got an offer for you. How does £50 off the Google Pixel 3 XL and Google Pixel 3 sound? We've uncovered plenty of Boxing Day deals today, but this is one of the best.

There's no doubt these two powerful handsets are two of the best phones of 2018, and the entry-level 64GB Pixel 3 XL is down to £719, with the 64GB Pixel 3 available for £589. The 128GB models are an extra £100 in each case but still have the £50 discount applied, as you can see below.

Google Pixel 3 XL smartphone (128GB) | now £819 at John Lewis (was £869)

With a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and one of the best cameras you can find on a smartphone today, the Pixel 3 XL for £50 off is one of the best Boxing Day deals we've found in the smartphone category so far.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 smartphone (128GB) | now £689 at Amazon (was £739)

Alternatively, if you've got smaller hands or a tighter budget (or you just don't like notches), the Pixel 3 models are also £50 off at John Lewis this Boxing Day. All the rest of the handset specs, including that incredible camera, are the same.View Deal

Whether you go for the larger 6.3-inch screen model or the smaller 5.5-inch model, your smartphone photos will be getting a serious upgrade. What's more, as these are Pixel phones, you know the software updates will be fast for years to come (Android 9 Pie is on board out of the box).

We've seen some outstanding John Lewis Boxing Day deals so far, and the discounts are going to keep coming for the foreseeable future – make sure you keep checking back for all the latest sales deals we can find this Boxing Day.

