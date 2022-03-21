The Luminaire offers life-changing itineraries for adventurous travellers

Head to the land of ice and snow with Luminaire’s new luxury travel service

Antarctica with the Luminaire
(Image credit: The Luminaire)
Jonathan Bell
By
published

A protracted spell of global uncertainty might not be the best time to launch a luxury travel company, but The Luminaire hopes its tailor-made trips will appeal to big spenders with broad horizons. Noting that big spenders want more than sumptuous hotel rooms and endless pampering, the start-up is tapping into the trend for high-end self-improvement.

Antarctica with the Luminaire

(Image credit: The Luminaire)

The new company bills its operations as a combination of education and adventure, collaborating with historians, explorers, and other notable travellers, to offer up their expertise on custom crafted itineraries.

Antarctica with the Luminaire

(Image credit: The Luminaire)

The first batch of journeys range from trips to the artistic milieu of the French Riviera, to the medieval glories of Florence, with specific events like the Venice Biennale also embraced. Here you’ll be hosted by local architect and historian Francesco da Mosto, getting a rare insight into the city’s past, present, and future. The more artistically inclined can book a photographic tour of the West Country in the company of photojournalist Sir Don McCullin CBE.

Antarctica with the Luminaire

(Image credit: The Luminaire)

The Luminaire’s flagship trip for 2022 is a journey to Antarctica with Sir Ranulph Fiennes, the man who has done more than any other to preserve the spirit of adventure and derring-do. The recent discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance by a drone submarine, still perfectly preserved in the icy waters of the Weddell Sea after over a century, has reignited interest in the polar regions.

Antarctica with the Luminaire

(Image credit: The Luminaire)

The expedition with Sir Ranulph will mark the first time the septuagenarian has joined a private exhibition, spending nine days with a select group aboard a private expedition yacht. On hand will be a team of glaciologists, marine biologists, ecologists, and adventurers, carefully selected by the Luminaire to cater for ‘a new archetype of traveller.’

Additional information and terms at TheLuminaire.com

Venice during the Biennale, from £14,395 per person

Photography with Sir Don McCullin CBE, from £12,450 per person

Scientific expedition to Antarctica, from £118,025 per person  

Image

This article is part of The T3 Edit, a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next. 

TOPICS
Travel
Jonathan Bell
Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell is Wallpaper* magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor, a role that encompasses everything from product design to automobiles, architecture, superyachts, and gadgets. He has also written a number of books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. His interests include art, music, and all forms of ephemera. He lives in South London with his family.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.