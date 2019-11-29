The best Jabra Elite 65t Black Friday deals 

With reviews commending sound quality, battery life, and appearance, the Jabra 65t earbuds are certainly winners if you’re looking to invest in some great quality headphones. Now you can get hold of them at the best possible price with these best Jabra Elite 65t Black Friday deals.

The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds have a warm sound quality that offers a deep, smooth bass, and they have an understated yet attractive aesthetic that looks great in your ear. They’re good at the little things, too. For example, each earbud features subtle controls for volume, song skipping, pausing, and call answering.

But it’s the app that really makes these headphones stand out. The app allows you to control the exact level of noise-cancelling you’re after. If you want to block the world out, simply turn the function up to full, and if you want to be aware of your surroundings, just turn it down.

The earbuds come with a charging case, which offers you two complete charges, and the earbuds are intelligent enough to turn on as soon as they’re lifted from the case. You can even use the earbuds one at a time — great if you simply want to use them for hands-free calling.

With a focus on sound quality and functionality, the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds offer value for money in droves. Check out these Jabra Elite 65t Black Friday deals to get them at the best price.

