T3's sport-by-sport guide to our favourite events at Rio 2016

This week the sporting world heads to Rio de Janeiro for the Olympics — that means the likes of Usain Bolt, Serena Williams and Mo Farah all under the same roof. The Olympics are always special and never fail to have you on the edge of your seat. But this years games feels like a more transitional year than ever— a ton of big names will be having their last games, so there's bound to be a number of young contenders fighting to get their name in the history books.

The 17 days of games will have you locked to the BBC — the broadcaster has every event covered with a promised 3,000 hours of live coverage. Everyone will be gathered around the TV to see Team GB go for the gold — the BBC is offering you a plethora of ways to keep up to date with the games so you never miss a moment.

On TV your three ports of call will be BBC One, Two and Four. For those of you on the move or if you're working during the games, online and radio has you covered. BBC Radio 5 live will bring you the latest news and live action from Rio while the BBC Sport website will have live streams of everything from archery to swimming. The BBC Sport app will offer video and audio coverage of everything happening from Brazil too.

The Olympics offer over 30 different events for your viewing pleasure, we don't have the space to write about each one individually, but without further ado, here's T3's favourite events at the Olympics and when you'll be watching them with us.

Athletics

We all remember the moment Usain Bolt became a household name — it's been eight years since the smiling Jamaican broke world records and took home the 100m, 200m and 4x100m titles in Beijing. Bolt retained all three in London 2012 and seems to be focused on keeping them for a third successive Olympics. His biggest test will be Justin Gatlin — the American that's been vocal about knocking the Jamaican off his golden throne, it won't be long until the world sees if Bolt is still the fastest man on the planet.

Athletics starts on Friday 12 August, here are some of the biggest times and dates:

Friday 12 August

15:10 - 15:43 - Women's 10,000m

Saturday 13 August

01:05 - 01:54 - Men's 400m round 1

02:00 - 03:00 - Women's shot put final

02:40 - 03:23 - Women's 100m round 1

14:50 - 15:55 - Men's discuss throw final

16:00 - 16:43 - Men's 100m round 1

Sunday 14 August

00:50 - 02:20 - Men's long jump final

02:35 - 02:36 - Women's 100m final

Monday 15 August

02:25 - 02:26 - Men's 100m final

Wednesday 17 August

00:30 - 02:36 - Men's high jump final

Thursday 18 August

01:15 - 02:40 - Women's long jump final

Sunday 21 August

00:30 - 02:29 - Women's high jump final

Tennis

So the Wimbledon curtain has only just come down, but that doesn't mean more sets of tennis are going to hurt! With big names like Roger Federer and Milos Raonic pulling out it means we have a competition on our hands with names we're not all used to hearing. That's exciting and is sure to bring a few surprises. We'll also be saying farewell to players that have dominated the game for years — this is sure to be Serena Williams' last Olympics.

Tennis starts on Saturday 6 August and will take place from 14:45 - 03:00 with the last games being played on 14 August. The schedule for each day will be available the evening before online .

Table Tennis

Table tennis actually beats out its full size counterpart in being the most popular racket sport in the world. The talent needed to spin the ball combined with the reflexes to not only get the ball back into play, but to launch a well honed attack makes table tennis the incredible spectacle it is. The game is quick — so much so your eyes will get a workout following the ball from one side of the table to the other, if you haven't watched this sport before, Rio 2016 is the time to do so.

Table tennis starts on Saturday 6 August:

15:15 - 16:00 - Women's singles round 1

20:00 - 20:45 - Men's singles round 1

Thursday 11 August

01:30 - 02:30 - Women's singles gold medal match

Friday 12 August

01:30 - 02:30 - Men's singles gold medal match

The Euro's were just a warm up…and although Team GB won't be taking part this time there will be plenty of action for every football fan out there. 16 countries will compete for the gold medal in the men's while 12 are in action for the women's. Let's see if Portugal really are the top dogs.

The football is already underway to get all the group games out the way, but here are the key dates for you:

Wednesday 17 August

17:00 - 19:00 - Men's semifinal 1

20:00 - 22:00 - Men's semifinal 2

Friday 19 August

21:30 - 23:30 - Women's gold medal match

Saturday 20 August

21:30 - 23:30 - Men's gold medal match

Diving

Tom Daley will be looking to build upon his bronze medal from London 2012 and replace it with something golden. The events are always an amazing spectacle and are judged on the highest level of detail. These athletes train for months to get the perfect technique and the final product is available for your viewing pleasure at Rio.

Diving starts on Sunday 7 August with coverage lasting right up until Saturday the 20th. Highlights include:

Monday 8 August

20:00 - 21:00 - Men's 10m synchro platform final

Tuesday 9 August

20:00 - 21:00 - Women's 10m synchro platform final

Thursday 18 August

20:00 - 21:15 - Women's 10m platform final

Saturday 20 August

20:30 - 21:55 - Men's 10m platform final

Swimming

Swimming has been part of the Olympics since Athens 1896 and has consistently delivered one of the most competitive events in the roster. What makes swimming so exciting is the diversity of the completion — you have relays and four different strokes to work with. Michael Phelps will certainly be hoping to get a few more medals in his cabinet this year.

Swimming coverage starts on Saturday 6 August and runs up until August 16. T3's key dates are as follows:

Sunday 7 August

02:30 - 02:38 - Men's 400m freestyle final

Monday 8 August

02:03 - 02:08 - Women's 100m butterfly final

02:53 - 02:58 - Men's 100m breaststroke final

03:01 - 03:09 - Women's 400m freestyle final

Tuesday 9 August

02:21 - 02:27 - Men's 200m freestyle final

02:30 - 02:35 - Women's 100m backstroke final

02:38 - 02:43 - Men's 100m backstroke final

02:54 - 02:59 - Women's 100m breaststroke final

Wednesday 10 August

02:19 - 02:25 - Women's 200m freestyle final

02:28 - 02:34 - Men's 200m butterfly final

Saturday 13 August

02:12 - 02:17 - Men's 100m butterfly final

Cycling

Cycling is lighting quick and has even more adrenaline to match. The track events in particular require well rehearsed tactics and the speed to pull it off. Also, did you know the bikes here have no brakes? Even more reason to be on the edge of your seat for this one.

Bradley Wiggins will be attending his fifth Olympic games in Rio and will be hoping for another gold in the men's team pursuit event. Here are all the cycling dates and times you need:

Saturday 6 August

13:30 - 19:57 - Men's road race

Wednesday 10 August

12:30 - 13:46 - Women's individual time trial

14:00 - 17:00 - Men's individual time trial

Tuesday 11 August

22:21 - 22:29 - Men's team sprint finals

Friday 12 August

22:00 - 22:08 - Women's team sprint finals

22:20 - 22:50 - Men's team pursuit finals

Sunday 14 August

21:04 - 22:51 - Men's sprint finals

Friday 19 August

19:00 - 19:05 - Women's final

19:10 - 19:15 - Men's final

Gymnastics

Probably what you think of when you hear the word Olympics, this set of events has been a tradition for well over 100 years. The balance beam, pommel horse, rings and bars all require focus, balance and stabilisation to perfect. Gymnastics is artistic and gives you amazing spectacles with regularity. All eyes will be on the likes of Louis Smith and Max Whitlock for Team GB to show what they're capable of.

Gymnastics starts on Saturday 6 August and runs up until Sunday 21 August, here's all the key event dates:

Monday 8 August

20:00 - 20:40 - Men's team final

Tuesday 9 August

20:00 - 21:55 - Women's team final

Wednesday 10 August

20:00 - 22:30 - Men's individual all-round final

Thursday 11 August

20:00 - 21:55 - Women's individual all-round final

Friday 12 August

19:42 - 20:13 - Women's final

Saturday 13 August

19:42 - 20:13 - Men's final

Sunday 14 August

18:46 - 19:16 - Women's vault final

19:33 - 20:03 - Men's pommel horse final

Monday 15 August

18:00 - 18:30 - Men's rings final

18:54 - 19:24 - Men's vault final

19:46 - 20:16 - Women's balance beam final

