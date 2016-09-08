T3 spec sheet: iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 7 vs iPhone SE vs iPhone 6S

If you want to place Apple's new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones within the wider pack, then use this handy guide to compare the core specs of Apple's previous devices. Each legacy device also has its own corresponding T3 review too, so if you want to know what we thought of any handset, then simply click through and get the knowledge.

iPhone 7 Plus

Display: 5.5-inch

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Pixels per inch: 401 ppi

Dimensions: 6.23 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches (HWD)

Weight: 6.63 ounces (188 grams)

Chip: A10

CPU: Quad-core

GPU: Six-core

RAM: 2 GB

Capacity: 32/128/256 GB

Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps

Front camera: 7 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion

OS: iOS 10

iPhone 7

Display: 4.7-inch

Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels

Pixels per inch: 326 ppi

Dimensions: 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches (HWD)

Weight: 4.87 ounces (138 grams)

Chip: A10

CPU: Quad-core

GPU: Six-core

RAM: 2 GB

Capacity: 32/128/256 GB

Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps

Front camera: 7 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion

OS: iOS 10

iPhone SE

Display: 4-inch

Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels

Pixels per inch: 326 ppi

Dimensions: 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 inches (HWD)

Weight: 5.04 ounces (143 grams)

Chip: A9

CPU: Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister

GPU: PowerVR GT7600 (six-core)

RAM: 2 GB DDR4

Capacity: 16/64 GB

Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps

Front camera: 5 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

Battery: Li-Po 1642 mAh

OS: iOS 9.3

iPhone 6s

Display: 4.7 inches

Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels

Pixels per inch: 326 ppi

Dimensions: 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.28 inches (HWD)

Weight: 5.04 ounces (143 grams)

Chip: A9

CPU: Dual-core 1.84 GHz Twister

GPU: PowerVR GT7600 (six-core)

RAM: 2 GB DDR4

Capacity: 16/64/128 GB

Rear camera: 12 megapixels / 2160p 4K video recording at 30fps

Front camera: 5 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

Battery: Li-Po 1715 mAh battery

OS: iOS 9 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)

iPhone 6

Display: 4.7 inches

Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels

Pixels per inch: 326 ppi

Dimensions: 5.44 x 2.64 x 0.27 inches (HWD)

Weight: 4.55 ounces (129 grams)

Chip: A8

CPU: Dual-core 1.4 GHz Typhoon

GPU: PowerVR GX6450 (quad-core)

RAM: 1 GB DDR3

Capacity: 16/64/128 GB

Rear camera: 8 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 60fps

Front camera: 1.2 megapixels / 720p HD video recording

Battery: Li-Po 1810 mAh battery

OS: iOS 8 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)

iPhone 5C

Display: 4-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD

Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels

Pixels per inch: 326 ppi

Dimensions: 4.90 x 2.33 x 0.35 inches (HWD)

Weight: 4.65 ounces (132 grams)

Chip: A6

CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift

GPU: PowerVR SGX 543MP3 (triple-core)

RAM: 1 GB DDR3

Capacity: 8/16/32 GB

Rear camera: 8 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

Front camera: 1.2 megapixels / 720p HD video recording

Battery: Li-Po 1510 mAh battery

OS: iOS 7 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)

iPhone 5S

Display: 4-inch LED-backlit IPS LCD

Resolution: 1136 x 640 pixels

Pixels per inch: 326 ppi

Dimensions: 4.87 x 2.31 x 0.30 inches (HWD)

Weight: 3.95 ounces (112 grams)

Chip: A7 chip

CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz Cyclone

GPU: PowerVR G6430 (quad-core)

RAM: 1 GB DDR3

Capacity: 16/32/64 GB

Rear camera: 8 megapixels / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps

Front camera: 1.2 megapixels / 720p HD video recording

Battery: Li-Po 1560 mAh battery

OS: iOS 7 (upgradable to iOS 9.2.1)