T3 Awards 2020: here are the nominations…

Today we are delighted to be able to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2020, sponsored by ExpressVPN and Deezer. The T3 Awards have now been running for 13 years and this year, the T3 Awards 2020 categories are more numerous and the range of products covered is even wider.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2020 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 8 June and will appear in T3 magazine on sale Friday 12 June.

New categories for 2020 include Best Air Purifier, Best Running Watch, Best Air Fryer, Best Coffee Machine, Best Gaming Monitor, Best TV for Gaming and many more. In fact there are now almost 100 T3 Awards categories this year, from mobile phones to lawn mowers and from TVs to tents. As always, the T3 Awards are all about helping you to discover the best products to buy – there are just a few more of them to choose from this year.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: new date, deals and latest news

We've now reached an important point in the T3 Awards process. The public nominations process has closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and added a load more of our own, including the best stuff announced since the last T3 awards as well as products that score highly in our reviews and buying guides.

The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners, which will be announced in June. As well as announcing victors in all our favourite areas –tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness and fitness – we'll also be handing out gongs in our 'headline' categories. So by the time June is out, you'll also know who's been crowned the greatest Brand, Retailer and Innovator as well as the winners of the following T3 Awards: 5G Champion, Best Gadget Under £100, and of course, Gadget Of The Year.

Until then, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2020. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow, as we test additional products. Yes, we may add additional products to the shortlists up until the point that the judging takes place.

And the nominations are...

(Image credit: Future)

Brand of the Year

Samsung, Anker, Sky, Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Nintendo, Disney

Retailer of the Year

Buy It Direct Group, Amazon, Richer Sounds, Currys, AO.com, B&Q, Fitness Superstore, Apple, Pure Electric

Tech Innovation Award

Focal Chora 826-D, GoPro Max, Samsung The Wall (microLED TV), Oculus Quest, DJI Mavic Air 2 (AirSense), Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%, VanMoof S3, WT2 Plus, B&W Formation, Dyson Pure Cool Me

5G Champion

Sky Mobile, EE, Samsung, Three, Vodafone

Best Gadget Under £100

Roku Streaming Stick+, GROHE Sense, Master Lock Biometric Padlock, Amazon Echo Show 5, Blink Mini, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, Lypertek Tevi, Krups Essenza Mini

Gadget of the Year

B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung Q950TS, Arlo Pro 3, Nintendo Switch Lite, OnePlus 8 Pro, LG CX, Oculus Quest, iPad Air (2019), DJI Mavic Mini, Sonos Move, iPhone SE, VanMoof S3

(Image credit: Future)

Best Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN

OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia 1, Apple iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Best Video Streaming Service – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now TV

Best Mid-Range Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Apple iPhone SE (2020), Motorola G8 Power, Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite, Google Pixel 3a, Nokia 7.2

Best Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Asus VivoBook S15, HP Elite Dragonfly, Dell XPS 13, Acer Swift 7, Apple MacBook Air 2020

Best Gaming Laptop – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Asus Zephyrus S GX701, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GS65 Stealth, Acer Predator Triton 500, Dell G7 17 7790

Best 4K Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Philips Brilliance 328p, Acer Predator X27, BenQ EW2780U, LG 27UK650-W, Samsung U32R59C

Best VPN

ExpressVPN, NordVPN, CyberGhost, Surfshark, IPVanish

Best 5G Phone – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Oppo Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Huawei P40 Pro

Best Smart Speaker – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Amazon Echo Show 8, Google Nest Hub Max, Amazon Echo Studio, Google Nest Mini, Sonos One, B&O Beosound Balance, Google Nest Hub Max

Best Gaming Headset – sponsored by ExpressVPN

SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless, LucidSound LS35X, Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero, HyperX Cloud Mix, Astro A50 Gen 4

Best Gaming Mouse – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Roccat Kain 120 AIMO, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Razer Deathadder Elite, SteelSeries Sensei 310, Glorious Model O

Best Gaming Keyboard – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Das Keyboard X50Q, Razer Huntsman Elite, Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo, SteelSeries Apex 7, Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

Best Gaming Monitor – sponsored by ExpressVPN

LG Ultragear 27GL850-B, Asus ROG Swift PG27UQ, MSI OPTIX MPG341CQR, Samsung CRG9, Viewsonic Elite XG270GQ

Best Gaming Chair – sponsored by ExpressVPN

Nitro Concepts S300, Noblechairs Epic Real Leather, GT Omega Element, Secretlab Omega, Vertagear SL5000

Best Gaming Accessory – sponsored by ExpressVPN

WD_Black D10, Archer TX3000E, HTC Vive Cosmos, Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro, Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure, Marseille mClassic

(Image credit: Future)

Best Smart Lighting

Philips Hue, TP-Link, LIFX, IKEA Tradfri, Nanoleaf

Best Smart Security

Yale Conexis L1 Smart Lock, Arlo Pro 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, Arlo Video Doorbell, Ring Stick Up Camera

Best Smart Energy Product

Nest, Tado, Hive, Drayton Wiser, Radbot

Best Home Networking Tech

Netgear Orbi, Eero Mesh Wi-Fi, TP-Link Deco P9, TP-Link Archer AX11000, Netgear Nighthawk XR700

(Image credit: Future)

Best TV – sponsored by Deezer

Samsung Q950TS, LG GX, Philips OLED+984, Sony XH9505, Samsung Q95T, LG CX

Best TV for Gaming – sponsored by Deezer

LG CX, Sony XH9505, Panasonic HX800, Samsung Q80T, Samsung Q950TS

Best TV Under £1,000 – sponsored by Deezer

Samsung Q65T, Hisense Roku TV B7120, Philips OLED754, Panasonic HX800, Samsung TU8500

Best Soundbar or Soundbase – sponsored by Deezer

B&O Beosound Stage, Samsung HW-Q90R Soundbar, Sonos Beam, Vizio 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, SB36512-F6, Sharp HT-SBW800

Best Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Apple Airpods Pro

Best Wired Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Focal Stellia, Audeze LCD-1, Sennheiser HD 660S, Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Klipsch T5M Wired, Grado SR325e

Best Bluetooth Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Flare Audio Flare Pro 2HD, Audio Technica ATH-M50XBT, Soundmagic E11BT, Optoma NuForce Be5 Live, Grado GW100

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

Bose NC 700, Sony WH-1000XM3, Bowers & Wilkins PX7, Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats by Dr Dre Solo Pro

Best True Wireless Headphones – sponsored by Deezer

RHA TrueConnect, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Jabra Elite 75t

Best Headphones Under £100 – sponsored by Deezer

Lypertek Tevi, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1, SoundMagic E11BT, Grado SR80E, Sony MDRXB650BT

Best Bluetooth Speaker – sponsored by Deezer

Sonos Move, Kanto TUK, B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen, UE Megaboom 3, Marshall Kilburn II

Best Multiroom Speaker – sponsored by Deezer

Sonos Move, Naim Mu-so 2, Sonos One, Bluesound Pulseflex 2i, Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo, Ruark R5

Best Streaming DAC – sponsored by Deezer

Yamaha WXAD-10, Sonos Port, Audiolab 6000N, Cambridge Audio CXN, iFi xDSD

Best Air Purifier

Blueair Classic 480i, Philips Series 3000i Connected AC3033/30, Dyson Pure Humidify + Cool, Elechomes WiFi H13, Dyson Pure Cool Me

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Vax ONEPWR Blade 4, Shark Anti Hair Wrap IZ251UKT, Dyson V11 Absolute, Samsung Powerstick Jet, Miele Triflex HX1, Samsung Jet 90 Pro

Best Air Fryer

Ninja AF100UK Air Fryer, Philips Viva Collection Airfryer 9621, Philips Airfryer XXL, Tefal YV970840 Actifry Genius XL 2in1, Tower T14001

Best Coffee Machine

Magimix Vertuo Plus M600, Lavazza A Modo Mio Deséa, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Oracle Touch, Melitta Barista TS Smart

Best Kettle

Sage Smart Kettle, Smeg KLF03, KitchenAid 5KEK1722, Russell Hobbs K65 Anniversary, Dualit Classic Kettle

Best Toaster

KitchenAid Artisan Toaster, Dualit NewGen, Sage Smart Toaster, KitchenAid Long Slot Toaster, John Lewis Simplicity 2-Slice Toaster

Best Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic, Oral-B Genius X, Oral-B Genius 9000, Philips Sonicare 6100 ProtectiveClean, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

Best Lawnmower

Stihl RMA 339 C, Cobra MX4340V, Gtech Cordless Lawnmower 2.0, Karcher LMO 18-33, Bosch Citymower 18-300

Best Barbecue

Traeger Ranger, Napoleon Pro, Weber Master-Touch, Weber SmokeFire, Tepro Toronto Click

Best Outdoor Lighting

John Lewis Festoon, Nordlux Vejers, Ikea Solvinden, Philips Hue Lily, Philips Hue Econic

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

iRobot Roomba i7, Roborock S5, Neato Botvac D7 Connected, Roborock S6 MaxV, Dyson 360 Eye Heurist

Best Fridge Freezer

Bosch Serie 4 KGN34VB35G, Fisher & Paykel RF605QDUVX1, Beko CSG1571W Liebherr CNel 4713, Haier HRF-450DS6

Best Oven

Siemens HB578A0S0B AEG BPS355020M SteamBake Bosch HBG634BS1B NEFF N 70 B57CR22N0B Miele H6160BP

Best Induction Hob

Miele KM6366-1, Bosch Serie 4 PWP631BF1B, John Lewis JLBIIH806, Miele KM7201FR, AEG IPE64551FB MaxiSense

Best Dishwasher

AEG ComfortLift FSS62800P, Miele G7150 SCVi, Bosch SMS67MW01G, Bosch SMS67MW00G PerfectDry, Beko DEN59420DX

Best Washing Machine

AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R Bosch Serie 6 i-Dos WAT286H0GB AEG 9000 Series L9FEC966R Beko WTG1041B2 LG F4V910WTS Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC

(Image credit: Future)

Best Fitness Headphones

Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro, Jabra Elite Active 75t, Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats, Optoma NuForce BESport 4, Soundcore Spirit Sports by Anker

Best Running Shoes

Nike React Infinity Run, Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, Hoka One One Carbon X, Adidas Ultraboost 20, Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next%

Best Trail Running Shoes

ON Running Cloudventure Peak, Inov-8 MUDCLAW G 260, Adidias Terrex 2 Ultra Parley, Hoka One One Challenger ATR 5 GTX, Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Trail

Best Workout Shoes

Under Armour TriBase Reign 2, Nike Varsity Compete TR2, Nike Free X Metcon 2, Reebok CrossFit Nano 8 FlexWeave, Adidas AdiPower Weightlifting Shoes

Best Road Bike

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0, Pinnacle Arkose R2, Specialized Tarmac Disc Sport, Ridley Noah Ultegra, Specialized Roubaix Sport

Best Electric Bike

Brompton Electric, GoCycle GXi, VanMoof S3, Specialized Turbo Vado 5.0 SL, Scott Axis eRide Evo

Best Mountain Bike

Canyon Spectral CF 7.0, Norco Sight A3, Scott Spark 940, Nukeproof Mega 275 Comp, Whyte S-150C RS V2

Best Home Weights

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell, TRX Gravity Cast Kettlebell, Bowflex SelectTech 1090i Adjustable Dumbbell, Jordan Fitness Ultimate Bar, Mirafit Hex Dumbbell

Best Home Gym Equipment

Wattbike Atom, TRX Kettlebell, Bowflex Selecttech, TacX Neo 2 Smart, Assault Airrunner Curve

Best Heart Rate Sensor

Garmin HRM-Run, Wahoo Tickr X, Polar H10, Myzone MZ-3, Garmin HRM-Swim

Best Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Versa 2, Moov Now, Fitbit Charge 4, Garmin Vivosport, Polar Ignite

Best Running Watch

Garmin Forerunner 945, Polar Vantage V, Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Titanium, Suunto 9 Baro

Best Protein Powder or Snack

Oatein Hype Protein Bar, The Protein Works' Vegan Wondershake, Bulk Powders Natural Pure Whey Isolate 90, Barebell Protein Bars, The Protein Works Loaded Legends Protein Bar

(Image credit: Future)

Best Drone

DJI Mavic Mini, DJI Mavic Air, Ryze Tello, DJI Mavic 2 Pro, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

Best Waterproof Jacket

Maier Sports Metor M, Paramo Alta III, The North Face Apex Flex GTX Jacket, Arc'teryx Zeta AR, Fjällräven Mens Keb Eco-Shell, Marmot Bantamweight jacket

Best Action Camera

GoPro Hero 8 Black, GoPro Hero 7 Black, Insta360 One R, DJI Osmo Action, GoPro Max

Best Budget Action Camera

Olfi One.Five Black (second gen), GoPro Hero 7 White, Sony HDR-AS50, Akaso V50 X, YI 4K

Best Budget Drone

Ryze Tello, Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV, Potensic A20 Mini Drone, Eachine E520S, Potensic D85

Best Tent

Tensile Safari Connect 2, Coleman OctaGo, Wild Country Zephyros Compact 2, Vango F10 Xenon UL 2, Quechua 2 Seconds 3XL Fresh & Black

Best Walking Shoes

Merrell MQM Flex 2 GORE-TEX, Arc'teryx Konseal LT Shoe, Inov-8 Roclite 280 Men's, Keen Venture Vent walking shoe, Columbia Vitesse Outdry Shoe

Best Hiking Boots

Inov-8 Roclite G 345 GTX Men's, Scarpa R-Evo GTX WMN, Adidas Men's Terrex Free Hiker Parley, Mammut Kento High GTX Men's Hiking Boots, Hanwag Banks SF Extra GTX, Arc'teryx Acrux TR GTX Boot Men's

(Image credit: Future)

Best Mattress

Emma Original, Nectar, Simba Hybrid, Eve Premium Hybrid, Sealy Nostromo, Otty Hybrid

Best Duvet

Panda The Cloud Bamboo Duvet, John Lewis & Partners Natural Collection duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet, Soak&Sleep Luxury New Zealand Wool Duvet, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet

Best Pillow

Simba Hybrid Pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow, Eve Memory Foam Pillow, Snuggledown Scandinavian Duck Feather & Down Pillow, Soak & Sleep Ultimate Hungarian Goose Down Pillow

(Image credit: Future)

Best Electric Scooter

Segway-Ninebot ES4, Xiaomi Mijia M365, Unagi Model One E450 Dual Motor, Turboant X7, E-Micro Micro Falcon X3

Best Camera

Nikon D780, Sony α7R IV, Nikon Z6, Fujifilm X-T4, Sony A6100

Best Compact Camera

Fujifilm X100 V, Canon G5X Mark II, Panasonic TZ200, Leica Q2, Sony DSC-RX100 VII

Best Suitcase

Horizn Studios M5 ID, American Tourister Airconic, Carl Friedrik The Carry-On, Samsonite Lite-Box Aluminium, Antler Clifton

(Image credit: Future)

Best Watch

Zenith Defy Classic Midnight, Hublot Big Bang Intergral, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition, Montblanc 1858 Automatic 24H, IWC Portugieser Automatic 40

Best Watch Under £1,000

G-Shock Mudmaster British Army edition, Hamilton PSR, Christopher Ward C60 Sapphire, Certina DS-1 Big Date Powermatic 80, Tissot Gentleman Powermatic 80 Silicium

Best Smartwatch

TAG Heuer Connected, Apple Watch Series 5, Fossil Gen 5, Moto 360, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

(Image credit: Future)

Best Winter Jacket

Shackleton Endurance Down Parka, Ariat Gesa Insulated Coat, KJUS Chaviolas Jacket, Canada Goose Cabri Down Hoody, The North Face '94 Mountain Light Jacket, Kathmandu Heli Thermore

Best Shaver

Philips Series 9000, Philips OneBlade, GilletteLabs Heated Razor, Braun Series 9, Panasonic ES-LV95

(Image credit: Future)

Best Sat Nav

Mio MiVue Drive 65 LM, Garmin Zumo XT, Beeline Moto, Garmin Drivesmart 65, TomTom Go Premium X

Best Dashcam

Mio MiVue J85, Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, Nextbase 622GW, Thinkware Q800 Pro, Garmin Dash Cam Mini

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 8 June.