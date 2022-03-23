Batman spinoff Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Warner Bros. and developer Rocksteady Games have confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed to 2023.

The action-adventure video game that stars Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark was originally set to release later this year but will now not launch until Spring 2023.

The last game to arrive from Rocksteady was Batman: Arkham Knight in June 2015, meaning it will almost be seven years since the studio has released a new video game. It did, however, release the Batman: Arkham VR title for PSVR in October 2016. A brilliant 2-hour experience if I do say so myself.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6ZakMarch 23, 2022 See more

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023," wrote Rocksteady Games creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill (via Twitter).

"I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

A report (via Bloomberg) that Suicide Squad was to be delayed to 2023 surfaced in February, so this was expected. Another Batman spinoff video game, Gotham Knights, starring Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood is still set to launch in October later this year. So we thankfully won't have to wait that long to dive back into Gotham.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now launch in Spring 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows.

