Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel coming sooner than you think, here's why

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, one of the most successful games in recent years (at least in terms of sales) is expected to receive an announcement for a sequel in the coming months with a release date not that far away either, according to reports.

Several rumours have been doing the rounds for weeks now, but we want to focus on two that have more credibility to them than most. The first of which comes from reporter Jeff Grubb, who confirmed the existence of the game in one of his latest GrubbSnax podcasts earlier this month. It's here that the Giant Bomb contributor shared that fans should "expect to hear about the game in a significant way before E3" (via GameSpot ).

Grubb has a history of sharing details about games yet to be revealed. A sequel to Fallen Order was then further backed up by journalist Tom Henderson, after Warner Bros. confirmed that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would launch on April 5th – hinting at a May 4th announcement for the former.

"Things are set in motion to reveal the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game by Respawn Entertainment," Henderson wrote (via Twitter ). "Following today's announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release [on] April 5th, a May 4th reveal now seems incredibly likely."

While Henderson believes that fans should expect a release date sometime in Q4 2022, Grubb believes there's only a "chance" that the game will launch in 2022, seeing early 2023 as more of a probability. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was originally announced during E3 2018, before receiving its first trailer as part of Star Wars Celebration in April 2019. It eventually launched in November later that year.